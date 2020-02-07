Poplar boy found safe

Update: A 10-year-old boy last seen in Poplar on Thursday has been found safe late Friday morning after he was last seen Thursday afternoon, according to the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office.

Nickander Dewayne Dean Merculieff was least seen between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. walking east from the Poplar Elementary School to the Tribal Express Convenience Store on Thursday, according to a Friday morning social media post from the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office.

He was last seen wearing black pants, and a black sweater with a dream catcher logo.

Nickander has short, curly black hair with bangs recently dyed bright red, according to the sheriff's office. He is described as Native American with brown eyes. He is 5-feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Nickander's whereabouts are asked to call the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office at 406-653-6240.

