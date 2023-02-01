Popular Lone Rock no longer surrounded by Lake Powell

Iconic Lone Rock, shown in travel photos surrounded by blue waters, is now high and dry.

Located just off Highway 89, near the Utah-Arizona border, the beach abutting Lone Rock is a popular campground in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Due to drought, however, there’s less water to swim in as Lake Powell has plummeted 98 feet in five years.

It’s still an impressive place to visit for a day or to camp out. Located at the end of Wahweap Bay, 12 miles north of Page, Arizona, the beach offers a wide swath of sand to stake out a tent or park a trailer, RV or van. The cost is $14 a night to camp in addition to the recreation area’s entry fee of $30 a vehicle. Vault toilets are available, along with a comfort station.

The visitutah.com website touts the campground for its starry nights, beautiful sunset views and the ability for people to camp close to the water. That area of Glen Canyon NRA is the most popular, attracting more than 1 million visitors in 2021, almost half of them staying overnight. The entire recreation area hosted more than 3.1 million visitors in 2021.

Visitation picks up in May and peaks in June, July, August and September, so avoid those months if you are seeking more elbow room.

The campground is a good jumping off spot to explore the area. Side canyons that have been underwater for years can now be investigated.

Or just relax on the beach and enjoy the expansive desert-like views that stretch to the horizon, highlighted by tan and gray buttes, distant mountains and light playing off the clouds and cliffs.