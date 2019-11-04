Stillwater County Sheriff's officials are investigating what appear to be several-years-old human remains found in the backcountry by hunters.
On Saturday two hunters reported finding "possible human remains" near the West Rosebud Lake, said Sheriff Charles "Chip" Kem in a press release.
Several items of clothing, bones and a shotgun were found in a remote area far from established trails.
The bones and nearby items "indicate that they have likely been there for several years, at least."
Identity, age, gender or evidence or suspicions of foul play haven't been indicated, Kem said.
Items recovered will be sent to the state medical examiner's office and crime lab for identification.
The county's Search and Rescue, Coroner and the Custer-Gallatin Forest Service responded to the reports, Kem said. Additional searches of the area were planned for Monday.