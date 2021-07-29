Poverty Flats fire near Hardin could be Montana's biggest in a year

Sorley said the damage to the utility poles will not affect prices for customers. The cooperative has already started conversations about how to protect its infrastructure from future wildfires, such as possibly investing in fire-retardant wraps for its poles.

“I have to praise our crews who started at 2 a.m. (Wednesday). We have a couple of water trucks on standby for emergencies, and I think they helped reduce the damage by spraying a lot of the poles,” he said.

Even without any reported structure damage, Old Horn said about 20 people took temporary shelter in Crow Agency during the past day, where the Montana Red Cross is accepting local residents. While the fire briefly jumped the Little Bighorn River, fueled by pockets of cottonwood pines, crews snuffed out any chance of its spread. Into Wednesday evening, they carved fire lines and created backburns to remove potentially hazardous cottonwoods in the area.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the agency currently assigned to manage to fire, along with the BIA and Big Horn County Rural Fire are among those assigned to the fire. Their efforts are combined with those of local ranchers and several helicopters making consistent water drops.