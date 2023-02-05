Was the ignored fly rod enchanted?

Plucked from a dusty corner of his parent’s garage, a teenage Eric Oram packed the rod off to water near his Cody, Wyoming, home. With only a basic idea of what to do, “started whipping that sucker around."

A spell was cast. From then on, Oram was swept into a lifetime of fly-fishing adventures in mystical, beautiful places.

“When I was young, it was all about catching fish,” he said. “The older I get, I realize it’s more about spending a day with the right people.”

Casting Cubs

Now at age 41 — and after 19 years of guiding fly anglers and owning and operating his own fly shop in Pinedale, Wyoming — Oram is helping students he teaches at Powell Middle School to craft and whip their own rods, capable of transporting them to wild and scenic places.

It was while teaching high school in Pinedale that Oram started a fly fishing unit as part of his physical education lifetime sports curriculum. After moving to Powell two years ago, he launched an after-school club, twice a month, with his middle school students — 12- to 14-year-olds. It immediately attracted 34 youngsters. This year, interest climbed to 46.

“The fishing club at Powell Middle School has filled a gap for our students who are not the traditional athletic sports kids,” said counselor Lisa Fitzgerald in an email.

An angler herself, Fitzgerald is one of several volunteers who help with the club, seeing it as a way to make a personal connection with students outside of the traditional academic setting.

“It has been known that students who feel a sense of belonging, and believe someone cares who is actively involved with them, will develop resiliency, self-esteem and generally perform better academically,” Fitzgerald said. “Also, my own love of the mountains, fishing and being outdoors hopefully will influence them as well.”

She also sees the club as a way for the students “to make ‘real’ friends, and not virtual friends on some social media device. The other significant part is the ability to get out into our wonderful landscape and feel the peace that outdoor adventure can bring.”

Fishing, fly tying and environmental education has been used at other schools around the region, from in-school days, to class field trips and summer camps. Groups like Trout Unlimited, Walleyes Unlimited, the Magic City Fly Fishers along with agencies like the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Wyoming Game and Fish Department have pitched in to help promote youth angling.

Yet the Casting Cubs, the moniker the group has adopted because a cub is the school’s mascot, seems unusual in its yearlong program and the use of youth mentors.

Tying on

The club begins in the fall with students tying flies. In March they’ll begin building their own fly rods. By springtime the youngsters will be skilled enough in the basics of tying on their own flies and casting to earn trips to local waters where they can test their abilities.

Mixed into the teaching are lessons about the use of barbless hooks so they can practice catch-and-release fishing, conservation messages about being thoughtful and protective of the environment and leaving the river, lake or pond cleaner than they found it by picking up trash.

“In the short time this club has been around, it certainly may be one of the most popular to our students and shows no signs of slowing down,” said Principal Kyle Rohrer. “Looking ahead, we are planning to raffle off built rods, utilize our veteran student members to mentor our younger students, and will quickly grow into a rich tradition here at Powell Middle School.”

The students from last year who help mentor this year’s class can earn points toward a fly-fishing trip with a guide, Oram said, an additional incentive for them to provide assistance. He noted the club also helps build friendships between students, who then make an effort to fish on their own. This past summer six classmates went fishing in the Beartooth Mountains with their parents, using the rods they made.

“This is a lifelong hobby/activity that also brings with it a mental health component,” Fitzgerald said. “The ability for kids to feel connected and a sense of belonging, especially for the kids who struggle in school and/or have family issues, is essential for development.”

Ripples

Principal Rohrer praised the club and its volunteers for piecing together the activity, especially considering the shortage of materials.

“Right now it’s a lot of second-hand leftovers from my obsession,” Oram said.

Years ago there was a fly-tying club at the school, providing some aged materials and vises to hold the hooks for the young tyers, he added. Donations have also helped.

“That’s part of our problem to solve: How do we keep that stuff going,” he said. “Financially, that will be a never-ending hurdle we need to figure out.”

Club members are currently selling raffle tickets to help fund the purchase of their rod blanks. Oram said the idea is for the students to “have skin in the game” when it comes to creating the rods.

Oram refers to the year-long activity as having a ripple effect, a way to keep the love of angling, and the rivers, lakes and streams to do it on, alive and well for at least another generation.