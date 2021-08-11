Power outage complicates response to Richard Spring fire

It was Sunday afternoon when residents of Old Poacher Road off State Highway 39 south of Colstrip noticed a fire burning to the northwest about five miles away. Winds were stiff but blowing away from them and they thought they would be fine. Just to be safe, some of them moved their animals off grazing land onto safer places.
In less than an hour, the wind had changed and the Richard Spring fire was bearing down on them. It came to within feet of houses, and burned a shed and old schoolhouse nearby. Some homeowners rushed to get their personal firefighting tanks and hoses and joined firefighters from several state and federal agencies on the fire line Monday morning.
One homeowner — who did not want to be named — said he fought alongside crews until 4 a.m., took a two-hour nap and then went back to firefighting. The fire had charred land to within 100 yards of his home.
On Wednesday morning, fire retardant stained the field south of his driveway. A hay feeder for two mules he kept in the field was drenched in red. To the east a fire started by the Montana DNRC as a backburn was raging up a hillside. Three trucks tended it. Others residents kept watch on the still smoldering burned over area. Crews scrambled to keep the flames from harming homes and had succeeded as of Wednesday.
A few dozen miles to the south of Old Poacher Road Wednesday afternoon, the fire was encroaching on Highway 212 and to the east had jumped the Tongue River. Fueled by dry tinder and winds whipping to over 35 mph, it spread rapidly Monday and Tuesday.
"You couldn't stop it," said Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton Wednesday. "I mean, there just wasn't enough resources or big enough resources to stop it."
Fulton was driving up and down the highway offering cold water or sport drinks to deputies, firefighters and ranchers trying to herd their cattle to safety.
He was also trying to communicate information about the rapidly evolving situation in a place where cell service is spotty on the best days, but absent Wednesday after the fire caused a vast power outage that could take days to fully repair.
Fulton had been out of town when the fire started, but returned late Sunday as the blaze was quickly growing to become the largest in the state this season.
The sheriff was communicating what information he had to people on the fire line while he passed out lunches. He asked a dispatcher to update the sheriff’s office Facebook page to warn travelers that livestock may be on the roads due to cut fences. He directed some of the 20 personnel there from multiple counties to where they could help most.
Evacuation orders had gone out to residents in Ashland from the county, and to Lame Deer residents from the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Dozens of homes were threatened by the blaze, the sheriff said.
“Our resources are limited, BIA’s resources are limited,” he told The Gazette Wednesday. “That’s why we’re helping the BIA and other sheriffs are helping us.”
Despite being under evacuation order and without water, power or cell and internet service — rendering them largely cut off from information about the disaster — many residents stayed put in Lame Deer, as of Wednesday. The fire was a few miles east of town and the road west to Busby had flaggers holding up traffic for Montana's other annual summer event — road construction.
Curtis Elk Shoulder, who runs the local tribe-owned convenience store in Lame Deer, was running generators to keep the lights, refrigerators and gas pumps on. He said the store had three generators that could run continuously using the gas station's diesel supply.
Demand at the store had gone up after the local grocery store closed. Burned power lines had forced Tongue River Electric Cooperative to shut off the region’s grid. Elk Shoulder’s store was the only place to buy cold drinks and food, and with refrigerators and water off across the region, it was unclear what food and water supplies would be available to residents or emergency crews if the store were to close.
Water shortages had also put the restrooms out of service.
“Water's off,” Elk Shoulder explained. “All of the pumps for utilities, those are all powered by electricity. Since the water towers are getting low, they don’t have enough pressure in them to push water into buildings.”
Dozens of people waited in line for the gas pumps and cashiers Wednesday afternoon. One customer, Lucille LaFrance, said she lived just out of town to the west and was not planning to leave until the fire was within a mile from her home. She was confident that it would not come to that.
Elk Shoulder said some of his employees had chosen to evacuate. He supported anyone who wanted to leave and be safe, but he wasn't leaving.
“No. I would stick around to take care of the community,” he said.
Some Lame Deer residents were not given a choice. Collins Little White Man was a resident at the Senior Center in Lame Deer. He says they were told they had to leave Tuesday at about 6 p.m. He spent Tuesday night on an American Red Cross shelter cot in the school gymnasium in Busby.
He had originally been taken to Hardin, but the motel was full. The tribe offered to take him to hotel in Billings, he said, but they could only pay for one night. The evacuation could be in place for up to five days, Little White Man said. He chose to go to the Busby shelter instead.
American Red Cross disaster program manager for Eastern Montana, Andrew Harper, said the shelter in Busby went up at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. They had planned for more than 150 evacuees and received 50 as of Wednesday morning. A separate shelter in Crow Agency had also taken in about 70 evacuees Tuesday night. Others evacuees were sent to Colstrip. People requiring dialysis and other medical treatments went to Billings for care, he said.
As of Wednesday evening, there was one note of good news: Tongue River Electric Co-op reported that power in Lame Deer had been restored.