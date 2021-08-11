Power outage complicates response to Richard Spring fire

Dozens of people waited in line for the gas pumps and cashiers Wednesday afternoon. One customer, Lucille LaFrance, said she lived just out of town to the west and was not planning to leave until the fire was within a mile from her home. She was confident that it would not come to that.

Elk Shoulder said some of his employees had chosen to evacuate. He supported anyone who wanted to leave and be safe, but he wasn't leaving.

“No. I would stick around to take care of the community,” he said.

Some Lame Deer residents were not given a choice. Collins Little White Man was a resident at the Senior Center in Lame Deer. He says they were told they had to leave Tuesday at about 6 p.m. He spent Tuesday night on an American Red Cross shelter cot in the school gymnasium in Busby.

He had originally been taken to Hardin, but the motel was full. The tribe offered to take him to hotel in Billings, he said, but they could only pay for one night. The evacuation could be in place for up to five days, Little White Man said. He chose to go to the Busby shelter instead.