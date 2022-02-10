Power plant opponents rally at Billings courthouse Thursday

Opponents of NorthWestern Energy’s plans to build a gas-fired power plant in Laurel rallied on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn Thursday for what was billed as a “people’s hearing.”

Participants said they haven’t been given much of a chance to weigh in on the project as state and county governments have been dealing with NorthWestern’s plan to bore a pipeline beneath the Yellowstone River.

“They kind of initiated the action before they even got the permit,” said Larry Bean, referring to NorthWestern’s pipeline workers boring right up to the edge of the river before permitting was granted. “That's kind of been the game plan, just avoid engaging with the public.”

The 175-megawatt power plant is part of NorthWestern's plans to add 325 megawatts of capacity, the remaining amount coming from purchased hydropower and battery storage.

Last month, Laurel neighbors drove to Helena to voice their concerns about the pipeline to the Montana Land Board. Because land beneath Montana rivers is public, NorthWestern’s pipeline required a state easement. Neighbors expected they’d receive three minutes each to speak, which is fairly standard in state government. But, board chairman, Gov. Greg Gianforte, limited the speaking time to one minute per person. The move angered Mary Fitzpatrick, of Billings, who had been watching the pipeline process closely.

“They weren’t interested in what anybody had to say,” said Fitzpatrick, a member of the Northern Plains Resource Council, who also served on the Montana Climate Change Advisory Committee.

At every step in the process, public input is limited to a specific issue and consequently many of the public's concerns don’t get a hearing, Fitzpatrick said. To Fitzpatrick’s point, Gianforte limited the speakers to discussing only the right-of-way. The neighbors had come armed with a report on issues ranging from corrosion to outdated river information used by NorthWestern. Some were ready to speak about concerns with the gas-fired power plant, as well. The noise of the power plant, the emissions from its 18 smokestacks, have been key concerns for neighbors.

NorthWestern Director of Regulatory Legal Counsel Shannon Heim, reminded the board the only thing that mattered that day was a reasonable use of state lands. Although, Heim did quickly follow up with “We believe the Yellowstone Generating Station brings critical value to Northwestern’s ability to balance its portfolio.”

“Northwestern at every point along the way has been tap dancing around public comment and participation and review of exactly those kinds of things,” Fitzpatrick said. “Non-attainment, air pollution, the noise by the wildlife, the river. They're just trying to push this through as quick as they can. That's why we're out there telling them no.”

Barb Emineth, of Laurel, said that oil and gas pipelines don’t belong beneath the Yellowstone.

A decade ago, an Exxon pipeline believed to be 12 to 15 feet beneath the riverbed was exposed by scouring river waters and burst releasing 63,000 gallons of crude. Emineth and others haven’t forgotten.

It was said more than once Thursday that 50 cottonwood trees along the pipeline route had already been removed to accommodate the new pipeline, which locals said would make erosion along the river worse.

“My biggest concerns are that NorthWestern Energy is underestimating the absolute power of the Yellowstone River. And the fact that the people of Yellowstone County have not been given a fair chance to voice our concerns, or have them addressed, which is why we are here today. We demand to be heard,” Emineth said. “No matter where a person lives in Laurel, we will see it, we will smell it, we will hear it and we will feel it. It will affect our health and that of our families. It will pollute the air we breathe more than it already is.”

NorthWestern’s plan is to bore the pipeline deeper than 40 feet beneath the riverbed, as several pipeline owners have done since the Exxon pipeline disaster.

Also this week, Laurel neighbors on the south bank of the pipeline route were waiting for a response from the Yellowstone County Floodplain Administration about whether a requested site investigation would take place. The neighbors said “features of the property, including its susceptibility to flooding and unstable bank, make it uniquely unsuited to such development.” The request was made Feb 6, but there had been no response by Thursday.

Yellowstone County is taking written comment on the pipeline through Saturday. There were four letters supporting the gas-fired power plant posted in the commissioner’s meeting materials this week. The 22-page engineering analysis performed for neighbors along the south bank of the Yellowstone, was also submitted.

