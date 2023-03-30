Montana utilities are rallying around a bill allowing customers to be locked into paying for power plants before they’re bought or built.

At issue is the proposed return of the “preapproval statute,” earlier declared unconstitutional by a state court because it was a privilege only afforded to NorthWestern Energy, the state’s largest monopoly utility. Rep. Jerry Schillinger, a Circle Republican, proposes extending pre-approval to all utilities by passing House Bill 284. Montana Dakota Utilities would gain preapproval status for the first time.

“The resources approval statute allows regulated energy companies to submit proposals for new energy resources to the Montana Public Service Commission for review before they are constructed, or purchased to serve customers,” Schillinger said to the Senate Energy Committee. “This process ensures regulators, and the company, are on the same page with regard to which resources are best for customers.”

Several witnesses cautioned that resurrecting pre-approval would shift the risks of new power plants onto consumers, while NorthWestern Energy insisted it would rarely build a power plant without advanced assurance that customers would be obligated to pay for it.

“Without House Bill 284 in place, regulated energy providers are going to be much less likely to invest in long-term resources here in the state,” said Chris Puyear, NorthWestern Energy lobbyist. “Because the alternative is that we have to go build a power plant, cross our fingers, and hope that the Commission approves the resource after the fact. As a result, Northwestern and our peers are going to be more likely to rely on short-term contracts and market purchases, which the data shows is not in the best interest of customers.”

To be clear, NorthWestern is currently building a gas-fired power plant near Laurel, without advanced approval from Montana regulators. In 2021, NorthWestern applied for preapproval for the gas-fired power plant, but chose to withdraw after a couple months, citing construction and supply chain challenges. At the time NorthWestern estimated the 175-megawatt power plant’s price tag to be $283.8 million, which was expected to raise residential customer rates about $80 a year, on average.

Now under construction, the Laurel-area power plant isn’t part of the rate increase NorthWestern is currently seeking, which would mean a bill increase of $273.12 annually for a residential customer drawing 750 kilowatt hours per month.

The previous preapproval process afforded only to NorthWestern was created by the Montana Legislature in 2007, as it crafted laws to re-regulate utilities one decade after deregulation laws resulted in a sell-off of dams and power plant assets that ratepayers of the legacy monopoly Montana Power, had spent decades paying off. Most of the generating assets in NorthWestern’s portfolio are Montana Power legacy assets, once sold to PPL and then sold again to NorthWestern.

Preapproval allows a utility to propose a power plant for purchase to the Public Service Commission, along with an estimated cost and an argument for why the power plant is needed. The commission then decides whether the power plant would be used and useful to consumers, while also recognizing a price it finds acceptable for the power plant.

The actual cost customers will pay for the power plant is decided later, but preapproval gives the utility a benchmark for what cost the commission is comfortable with.

Critics of preapproval say that there are too many unknowns about a power plant preconstruction for the commission to accurately identify an acceptable cost. There is a risk that the price commissioners identify will in fact be too high, creating a perverse incentive for the utility to build to a higher price.

“What happens in preapproval is, in advance of the acquisition of an electricity supply resource, there is a proposal by a utility. And the proposal necessarily includes projections, modeling things, assumptions, guess work, and sometimes mistakes, because it's in advance of the acquisition, not after the acquisition,” said Tom Tosdal, an attorney for some of the plaintiffs who successfully sued to have the old preapproval statute thrown out. “So in the four cases where the PSC has preapproved Northwestern's acquisition of electricity supply resources, half of them have resulted in the ratepayers paying rates far beyond the cost, the actual cost of the acquisition of the resource.”

For example, attorney Monica Tranel pointed out that in 2014 when NorthWestern Energy received preapproval to purchase the legacy hydroelectric dams built by Montana Power Company decades earlier, the price approved was inflated $247 million based on the assumption that there would be a future fee on carbon emissions, and avoiding the fee would add value to a green energy resource like hydropower. A decade later, there is still no carbon fee. The price consumers paid for the dams remains unchanged.

“Northwestern asked for and received $247 million in an acquisition adjustment. Because the hydros avoided a carbon emission tax that was ‘sure to happen.’ They assured the commission it was absolutely certain it was going to happen. And they needed to have that $247 million in our rates every month. You, your constituents, our friends in labor, our small businesses are paying that on their bills, and it is for nothing,” Tranel said. “It only goes to Wall Street. All this statute has done is make our rates go up and put money in a monopoly corporation's pockets.”

Tranel’s “friends in labor” reference was to labor unions who not only lined up with NorthWestern Energy on the preapproval bill, but several others beneficial to the Colstrip Power Plant and the fossil fuel industry. Eastern Montana coal, oil and gas counties have supported several of these bills as well.

NorthWestern has an understanding with fellow Colstrip owner Arista Corp, that the Spokane-based utility will be transferring it’s 222-megawatt share of the power plant to NorthWestern at the start of 2026 for free, with the capital expenditures of the aging power plant yet to be disclosed to Montana utility regulators. The hope in coal country is that NorthWestern will not only save the power plant, but also the community.

The only new construction of baseload power that NorthWestern has submitted for preapproval was the Dave Gates gas-fired power plant in 2008. In that case, documents show, there were concerns by the Montana Consumer Counsel, the constitutionally-created advocate for utility customers, that NorthWestern’s construction costs were too high.

In 2008, the economy was headed into recession, construction prices were falling, but NorthWestern was presenting material prices that reflected rates of the pre-recession construction boom, Consumer Counsel Bob Nelson argued.

In the end, the PSC concluded in 2009 through pre-approval that NorthWestern’s estimate of $201 million to build Dave Gates was prudently incurred. The utility has cut its estimate by more than $4 million.

After the plant was built and the actual construction costs were realized, the project was put into customer rates at $182 million.