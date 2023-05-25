Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A storm that lasted more than 45 minutes dropped hail and up to three or four inches of rain Thursday evening as it swept across much of Golden Valley County and moved into Musselshell County.

One Golden Valley County rancher said he was told by a county officials that hail had piled up six to eight inches deep on Highway 12 between Lavina and Roundup.

A flood and flashflood watch remains in place for the two counties until noon Friday. A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued.

On Friday, the same area, along with much of the high plains in Eastern Montana, could see more severe thunderstorms with large hail and strong wind gusts up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.