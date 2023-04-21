For decades, the Prairie County Manor has sat empty with very little prospects for use, but one local coach is hoping to change that and turn it into a hub of activity for the community.

The Prairie County Manor was once used as retirement home for seniors, but it has been vacant for about 20 years. It is owned by Prairie County.

According to County Commissioner Dennis Teske, the county has tried to find various uses for it in the past, but no ideas have ever come to fruition.

“We’ve looked at a lot of different things to put in that place, but nothing ever really worked out. It’s old, it’s a well-built building, it’s wonderful. We looked at remodeling it and turning it into some kind of community deal, but it’s a $2 million bill. The county doesn’t have those kind of funds to do anything like that,” Teske said.

While the county hasn’t been able to make much progress, a private investor is interested in helping revitalize the building. Marshal Pirtz, head coach for the recently revived AAU wrestling program, has been discussing the possibility of turning the building into a physical fitness space for both the wrestling program and the community.

His plan is to create a non-profit organization for the building, which would help secure grants and other funds that would be needed to renovate and make it suitable for the intended purpose.

“My whole goal with that place is to make it somewhere for pretty much every age and demographic in Terry to have somewhere affordable to work out and learn different sports and do different exercises,” Pirtz said.

Pirtz said he got the idea to utilize the Manor after the AAU wrestling program restarted last year. He noted that the program has enjoyed a sort of on-again, off-again interest in the community, and came to the conclusion that the thing that would be most likely to ingrain wrestling permanently into the community is a dedicated space.

“I was thinking if I had my own facility, my own place, then I think the chance of the AAU wrestling program staying in Terry would go up quite a bit. I want it to be a culture here, I want Terry to be known for wrestling,” he said.

With its available space and location, Pirtz envisions the Manor being able to suit various needs. He would like to open up the upper floor to serve as the primary wrestling room, and if need be, the mats can be rolled back and the space utilized for other purposes, like dance classes. The downstairs, meanwhile, could serve as a gym for the community and, being located next door to the hospital, could even provide a space for regular physical therapy for patients and seniors.

The process has been slow going though, as Pirtz and county officials want to ensure the transfer of ownership of the property is done flawlessly. This is a process that the county has rarely, if ever, had to do, and with the possible benefit the community could gain, they want to ensure everything is done correctly.

“We need to cross our t’s and dot our i’s,” Commissioner Christine Keltner noted during a meeting between the commissioners and Pirtz on March 22.

County Attorney Dan Rice noted that under state statute, any contract between the county and another entity for the transfer of a historic property such as the Manor must include a provision that the property be preserved in its “current or restored state upon transfer,” and that if the property is not preserved, ownership reverts back to the county.

The question then remains how “preserved” and “restored” are defined and if it fits Pirtz’s goal for the building. This is what county officials want to clarify before moving forward. They have reached out to other entities, including the Montana Association of Counties, for help in clarifying the specific meanings of these terms under statute and how they might be applied in this context.

“We want to make sure that we can confirm that historic preservation guidelines fit your plans, because you’re going to put a lot of money into it as well and a lot of sweat equity,” Rice noted.

Teske noted that moving forward with this project will also have to include input from the community at some point. Making it public, he noted, will create a record that the county followed every required step of the process and protect everyone involved from any claims to the contrary, should those claims arise.