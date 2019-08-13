As fall approaches, the Yellowstone Ranger District is preparing to begin prescribed burning on 70 acres outside of Big Timber on the Dry Fork of the East Boulder River, near the East Boulder Mine.
If weather conditions are conducive and firefighting resources available, burning operations could begin as soon as the first week of September.
“So far the summer has been mild,” said Ashley Sites, Custer Gallatin National Forest Absaroka Beartooth Zone fire management officer. “We do have tall grass this year, but as days get shorter, we expect to have opportunities to meet prescribed burn objectives safely soon. We will closely monitor weather and fuel conditions and wait to ignite until we get good conditions.”
The burn will require one to two days of ignition, and have firefighters on site daily until it is secure.
The prescribed burn near Dry Fork is part of the Forest-wide Aspen Project. The burn is meant to promote healthy aspen stands that provide habitat for a variety of wildlife and can serve to moderate fire behavior.
The road along Dry Fork will be closed during ignition of the burn, and traffic control will be implemented post-burn if necessary. Additionally, fire officials urge caution if anyone plans to be nearby during or shortly after ignition.
For more information regarding the planned prescribed burns, contact the Yellowstone Ranger District Office at 406-222-1892.