Preserving westslope cutthroat trout in Big Belt Mountains stream, lake proves difficult

Saving a special species is not easy.

Westslope cutthroat trout only occupy about 2.3% of their historic habitat within the Smith River watershed where nonnative brook, brown, rainbow and Yellowstone cutthroat trout have been introduced beginning in the late 1800s.

Even beyond the Smith River drainage, the decline in westslope habitat is substantial. The fish occupy only 5% of their historic range. Before humans started building dams and introducing nonnative fish, westslope cutthroats were the most widely distributed subspecies of cutthroat trout. Now, Montana lists them as a species of concern.

In 1997, a petition was submitted to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to have the fish designated threatened under the Endangered Species Act. In 2003, the federal agency ruled that westslopes were not warranted for ESA protection.

To protect the few westslope cutthroat trout waters left, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks seeks out streams – usually remote – to establish pure populations. To that end, the agency identified Camas Lake and Big Camas Creek in the Big Belt Mountains as a good place to plant westslopes.

First, however, the existing fish had to be removed.

These were the ancestors of 26,700 Yellowstone cutthroat trout planted in 1938 and 1940. The fish were planted before hatchery workers understood there was a genetic difference between Yellowstone and westslope cutthroat trout. The two sub-species have been separated for centuries, with Yellowstone cutts isolated to that river’s basin as well as the Snake River, and the westslope an upper Missouri River native with populations also found in the Kootenai, Clark Fork and Saskatchewan rivers.

Although separate sub-species, they are capable of interbreeding. So FWP’s idea was to eliminate the Yellowstone cutts and restock the water with westslope cutthroat trout. Camas Creek is a tributary to the Smith River west of White Sulphur Springs.

Camas Lake and upper Big Camas Creek were fishless above a series of natural waterfalls upstream of the confluence with Little Camas Creek. “Because of the presence of isolating barrier waterfalls, Camas Lake and Big Camas Creek are considered a high priority [westslope] restoration area,” according to FWP’s environmental assessment for the project.

Even the tiny lake and creek would make a big difference to westslopes. This would increase the fishes’ habitat in the Smith River sub-basin by 19%, according to FWP – from 21.1 miles of water to 25.1 miles of stream.

With this in mind, in 2014 FWP poisoned the lake and stream. A year later the waters were stocked with about 7,600 westslope cutthroat trout. Unfortunately, the fisheries folk doing follow-up work discovered, after stocking, that the 2014 poisoning hadn’t killed all of the Yellowstone cutts.

Going back

FWP is now proposing to return to Camas Lake and Big Camas Creek and continue to remove any remaining Yellowstone cutthroat trout using nets and by backpack electrofishing. The project would occur over three years for about two weeks in the spring when the fish move upstream to spawn. In addition, more westslope cutthroat trout would be planted.

This maneuver is known as genetic swamping, an attempt to ensure there are more westslope than Yellowstone cutthroats to reproduce. The end goal is to create a fish that has 90% or more of its genes from westslope trout. That could take as long as 18 to 36 years, FWP estimated.

Although it may be easier to use chemicals to kill all of the fish and start over again, FWP promised Meagher County residents it wouldn’t use piscicides in the water again.

FWP is taking public comment on the latest proposal through March 16. To read the EA, log on to FWP’s website. To comment, email: fwpr4publiccom@mt.gov or write to: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, R-4 Fisheries, Big Camas Creek Westslope Cutthroat Trout Conservation, 4600 Giant Springs Rd.,Great Falls, MT 59405.

A copy of the environmental assessment can be found at https://fwp.mt.gov/binaries/content/assets/fwp/news/public-notices/2022/region-4/big-camas-creek-ea.pdf.

