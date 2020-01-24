An outbreak of the highly contagious norovirus has been reported in Glendive.
Norovirus can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps. The virus spreads through the ingestion of tiny particles of infected vomit or feces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People typically develop symptoms within 12 to 48 hours of exposure and get better within one to three days.
The Dawson County Health Department has been monitoring recent instances of norovirus at Glendive schools. It's likely there have been multiple students in Glendive schools affected by norovirus, but some recent student absences could be due to other illnesses, said Timber Dempewolf, director of the Dawson County Health Department.
Norovirus has also been seen elsewhere in the community, including among residents at the Glendive Medical Center, where officials are aware of two people with the virus this week.
"In terms of an outbreak, this is a pretty large outbreak," Dempewolf said. "We may have smaller outbreaks, and they get contained pretty quickly. I guess I would say this is larger than what we've seen in the past."
Outbreaks of norovirus are common and most often occur from November to April, according to the CDC. Statistics on the CDC website attribute to norovirus 1.7 to 1.9 million outpatient visits and 400,000 emergency department visits on average in a year. The virus annually causes between 56,000 and 71,000 hospitalizations and between 570 and 800 deaths. Most of those who die from norovirus are young children and the elderly, according to the CDC.
Among the measures recommended by the CDC to prevent norovirus is practicing proper hand hygiene, especially after using the toilet, changing diapers, before eating, preparing or handling food and before giving or taking medicine.
The CDC notes that alcohol-based hand sanitizers are not an adequate substitute for washing hands with soap and water when it comes to norovirus prevention.
Norovirus is known for the prolonged period in which symptoms may be passed from one person to another. Without disinfection the virus can live on surfaces for up to a week. Bleach is an effective cleaning agent for norovirus, Dempewolf said.
The Dawson County Health Department is working to improve sanitation at schools and is asking that people with symptoms stay home for at least 48 hours after their symptoms end. The CDC notes that people are especially contagious when they have symptoms and during the first few days after they recover.
Dempewolf also noted those who have had norovirus in the past can get it again.
"You can get it multiple times within a short period of time," Dempewolf said. "Just because you have it once, it doesn't provide you with immunity."
On Tuesday the Glendive Medical Center announced visitor restrictions to its facilities, including the Eastern Montana Veterans home, Extended Care and the Glendive Medical Center, in order to limit the spread of the virus.
Visitors to the Glendive Medical Center are limited to immediate family for essential purposes only, and no children under 12 are allowed, per a press release issued Tuesday. People who feel they need medical care for norovirus can still come to GMC for treatment, said GMC Director of Quality MJ Marx.
Norovirus outbreaks are typically seen at health care facilities; restaurants and catered events; schools and child care centers; and cruise ships, the CDC says.
Speaking Thursday afternoon, Marx said she was aware of two instances of the virus affecting Glendive Medical Center residents. Health Department guidelines specify that two or more people exhibiting symptoms is classified as an outbreak.
While Marx said she could not speak more precisely about how widespread the virus may be in Dawson County, she said the medical center has been in contact with multiple care providers reporting that they have seen community members with the same symptoms associated with norovirus.
It's important for people affected by the virus to limit their contact with others. The virus can live on surfaces for up to a week, and people can still be capable of spreading the virus even when they believe they are symptom free.
"If people think, 'Oh, I was sick yesterday, I can go back to work today,' even though they might not be having symptoms, as workers their body is still shedding the virus," Marx said.
Besides hand washing with soap and water, other preventative measures for norovirus include handling and preparing food safely by thoroughly washing fruits and vegetables and thoroughly cooking oysters and shellfish. Food that may be contaminated should be thrown out. Sick people should not prepare food or care for others, laundry should be washed thoroughly and surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected.
The CDC also states that vomiting, diarrhea and other symptoms of norovirus can contribute to dehydration, which is a concern especially in young children, older adults and people with other illnesses. "Children who are dehydrated may cry with few or no tears and be unusually sleepy or fussy," the CDC says.
The outlook as far as the GMC is still uncertain. Marx said that those GMC residents experiencing symptoms earlier in the week have improved, but that visitation restrictions are still in place.
Those restrictions are dependent on when the last person is ill. "We have to wait at least four days from the time they have their last symptom," Marx said.
The Montana Department of Health and Human Services will determine what particular strain of norovirus is being seen in the area, Marx said.