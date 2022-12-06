Private Land/Public Wildlife Advisory Committee meets Dec. 14

The Private Land/Public Wildlife Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, Dec. 14, via Zoom from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The 13-member advisory committee, appointed by the governor, is charged with reviewing FWP’s access programs and offering recommendations to help achieve program goals and maintaining good relations between hunters and landowners.

The committee will discuss and develop its 2023 workplan. Agenda items include: 2023 initiatives: review PLPW member survey insights; 2023 meeting dates; 2023 FWP updates and outcomes; status updates from program staff; and updates from 2023 legislative session.

The meeting will be streamed live on the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov/plpw. Public comment will be taken via Zoom. To make a comment via Zoom, you must register on the FWP website by noon on Dec. 13. For more information on PLPW and a full agenda, visit the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov/plpw