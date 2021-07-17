Procession to see Vietnam airman's remains home to Wyoming

An airmen will make his last flight Monday.

The body of Lt. Alva Krogman, killed when his plane crashed during the Vietnam War, will arrive at Billings Logan International Airport on his way to his hometown of Worland, Wyoming.

“I’d just ask that people be respectful. The last person we took down to Wyoming, people were lined up on both side of the highway all the way into town, all the way into the cemetery where they were going to inter him. It seemed like whole town was out to watch and support,” said Danny Glover with the Patriot Guard of Montana, which will be a part of the procession out of Billings.

Krogman was born in Worland in April 1941. He was piloting an O1-F Birddog in the skies over Laos about 25 years later. Krogman graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1964 before receiving his pilot training at Reese Air Force Base in Texas, according to an archive maintained by his fellow academy graduates.

His first assignment overseas was with the 504th Tactical Air Support Group, based out of Bien Hoa Air Base in South Vietnam.