With the recent announcement that Sidney Sugar beet plant will be closing, Eastern Montana sugar beet producers are looking at other options.

Many producers already had their seed ordered for the year and the announcement of the plant’s closure leaves producers of the 19,000-plus acres contracted with Sidney Sugars this spring looking for something new to plant.

Jeff Bieber, president of the Dakota Beet Growers Association, said there were 75 farmers contracted to produce beets through the Sidney factory this year.

“If you have your ground ready for beets, you can plant corn because corn uses the same fertilizer and other inputs. Soybeans are a later harvesting crop, so if you don’t have beets planned for this year, you could raise soybeans and get a fair yield. I imagine other farmers will try sunflowers and canola. Our farm has been raising soybeans for 15 years, and today has 900 acres of soybeans. We plan to have more alfalfa,” Sidney producer and District 6 Montana Farm Bureau Director Don Steinbeisser Jr. said.

Due to the unrest within the plant the last few years, many producers who previously planted beets have already made the switch to corn and soybeans.

Another viable option would be a switch to silage. Feedlots are ever expanding and there is high demand for corn and silage in Billings and Canada. This will require combines for producers to start up this endeavor.

Chengci Chen is the superintendent at the MSU Eastern Ag Research Center in Sidney, which develops and implements ecological strategies, technologies and products for sustainable management. Chen said most producers will switch to corn as they have already fertilized their fields last fall. Corn will use up the fertilizers (mostly nitrogen) in the soil.

Chen said that there are several other crops that individuals may grow in the MonDak area under irrigation.

“Soybean, dry beans, canola, corn, dry peas, safflower, and camelina. Growers need to talk to contractors and find out the price and locations where the crops need to be delivered,” he said.

Chen is hopeful that producers have not planted any sugar beets as it is still too early. The best outcome would be for seed companies to work with growers regarding their seed orders.

Although Chen could not comment on the future of operations and the impact it will have, he did say “growers will need to grow another crop to use up the nitrogen already applied and make a profit. For the coming years, growers will shift to other crops. Hopefully, alternative crops and commodities will be established in the region.”

Cody and Brock Tibbetts from Terry have enjoyed raising and harvesting sugar beets. The brothers were quite disappointed that sugar beets will no longer be an option for their operation.

The Tibbetts family started raising sugar beets in 2010.

“In 2010, Ray Strasheim helped us to get started raising sugar beets. We are very appreciative of him that he did that and helped us get started,” Cody said.

They had already ordered their seed for the year. Fortunately, they were able to get it refunded.

“In our area and us we have always had cows and been more diversified. It will be an easier transition to doing more feed crop and corn. People down by Fairview rely more on beets so it will be a harder transition for them. For us, we will raise both pinto and soybeans as well as corn,” said Cody.

Sugar beets are specialized, so the brothers are actively looking at equipment to make the change.

The biggest challenge for the brothers will be finding a market for the new products they put in the field this year.

“Finding a market for the product. Before you just took it to the sugar beet receiving station and dumped it off. We’ll have to find something else now for our change in crops,” Cody said.

The Tibbetts brothers felt that most producers would follow a similar path moving forward as well.

“The challenges are not necessarily right now because prices for corn and beans are high. Challenges may be five years from now if corn and bean prices go down and sugar beets are no longer there to fill in. Sugar beets were a fairly stable market whereas others can be volatile. It’s not this year, it’s the future years we are worried about,” said Cody.

Sugar beet harvest was a community event for the Tibbetts family.

“We are very appreciative of all the helpers who assisted with sugar beet harvest over the years. Especially those helpers who enjoyed it. Let’s acknowledge the importance of the help of the community throughout the years,” said Cody.

While the plant closure was a shock to the general public, most producers say it wasn’t a surprise. The notice came out on Feb. 6 that the plant was closing after nearly 100 years of production. American Crystal purchased the plant from Holly Sugars around 18 years ago.

“Holly Sugars had a lot of pride in how the plant ran, and they were continually making improvements to make a bigger, better-run factory. Almost instantly, when American Crystal took over, that progressive work stopped. American Crystal kept cutting back and cutting back, and the factory kept getting slower and slower,” Steinbeisser said.

American Crystal representatives have said they are closing the plant due to an increasingly smaller number of sugar beets being planted. This caused instability within the plant and it was unsustainable.

“Last year, there were only 18,400 acres contracted. The year before that, 30,774. With only 19,500 acres of sugar beets offered in the region for this coming spring, the Sidney operation is simply unprofitable,” said Steve Rosenau, American Crystal Sugar Company Vice President of Agriculture and Chief Operating Officer of Sidney Sugars, Inc said in a press release.

The factory will remain open for cleanup and warehouse operations through the summer.