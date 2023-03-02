During the month of May, the Montana Wildlife and Transportation Partnership will be taking applications to address wildlife-vehicle collisions on Montana highways.

The Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced the program in a Wednesday press release.

“After years of planning, MWTP celebrates a new opportunity to further public-private partnerships that reduce wildlife and transportation conflicts and improve wildlife connectivity in Montana,” said Malcolm Long, Montana Department of Transportation director, in the statement.

Montana has one of the nation's highest incidences of wildlife-vehicle collisions per capita. Each year, MDT maintenance crews collect more than 6,000 wildlife animal carcasses, and more than 10% of all crashes in Montana result from wildlife collisions. Nationally, WVCs kill more than 1 million large mammals, cause hundreds of human fatalities, and lead to more than 26,000 injuries, all at an annual cost of nearly $11 billion nationwide.

To identify areas where work can be done, the new planning tool is aimed to help local groups identify areas of greatest need for decreasing wildlife-vehicle collisions.

The tool can identify 1- to 2-mile state highway segments that may be candidates for wildlife accommodation projects.

The next application cycle is expected to be open from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30. MWTP will have one or two application cycles a year for the foreseeable future. Once an application is received, the MWTP will evaluate project proposals and select stand-alone wildlife accommodation projects that reduce WVCs and improve safe wildlife passage. The MWTP will then support selected applicants through the study and potential development phases.

The proposed projects should demonstrate collaboration between landowners, the public, nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations, sporting groups, philanthropic interests, public agencies, local governments, community groups and/or Tribal governments.

Other evaluation criteria and considerations, such as community support, surrounding land use, and engineering feasibility, will also be used to rate proposals.

To demonstrate the tool and explain more about the application process, members of the MWTP will host a live webinar in mid-April. The exact date will be determined in the coming weeks. Those interested in attending can visit the project webpage, https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/mwt/, to learn more about the Partnership, the Planning Tool, and the Project Program, and be directed to the upcoming webinar.

The Montana Wildlife and Transportation Partnership is a collaborative group of representatives from the Montana Department of Transportation, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Montanans for Safe Wildlife Passage.