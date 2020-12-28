Program partners want to extend legal aid for tenants into 2021: 'It feels pretty dire'

Two months into a public-private partnership to provide lawyers for Montanans facing eviction, program officials say many people remain vulnerable, even with a recent dose of relief from the federal government.

The Montana Eviction Intervention Program kicked off in the last week of October as a partnership between Montana Legal Services Association and the Montana Department of Commerce. MTLSA provides the lawyers, and the state provided a $70,000 grant using federal CARES Act money.

So far, the program has provided attorneys to 100 households facing eviction, including 27 in Yellowstone County. How many people were turned away wasn't yet clear, although in 2019, approximately 4,100 of the 9,000 people seeking help through MTLSA were given services, according to program coordinator Megan Helton. Applicants are denied if their income is more than 125% of the poverty line; they don't respond to follow-up calls; or they seek help on a criminal case, which the organization does not provide.

While the organization has income requirements for its services, the eviction intervention program is being made available to all Montanans regardless of income.