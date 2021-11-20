Project removes barriers to Snake River cutthroat trout migration

A large-scale collaborative effort that will prevent future losses of migratory cutthroat trout and other native fish by installing a fish screen on the Spread Creek irrigation system has begun.

It will also make much-needed improvements to stabilize the diversion structure and channel within the project area, which have been damaged by flooding.

Phase 2 of the Spread Creek Fish Passage Project is a partnership between Grand Teton National Park, Trout Unlimited, Bridger-Teton National Forest and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

In 2010, the Spread Creek dam – an obsolete, crumbling diversion dam for irrigation located just outside of Grand Teton National Park on Bridger-Teton National Forest lands – was removed opening up well over 50 miles of the Spread Creek watershed to migratory Snake River cutthroat trout for the first time in more than 50 years.

Since the dam was removed and replaced with a fish passage-friendly diversion structure and new water delivery system, project partners have documented successful fish movement through the Spread Creek watershed – but have also discovered that native fish are being trapped in the Spread Creek irrigation system as they migrate downstream.