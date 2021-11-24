Prominent Republican says Montana should ‘throw out’ state Constitution

In a comment published by the Flathead Beacon, prominent Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, disparaged Montana’s state Constitution, lamenting that its right of privacy clause has given state courts a legal basis for blocking new abortion restrictions and calling the document a “socialist rag” that should be replaced.

“There’s no basis in our constitution to use the right to privacy to murder a baby,” Skees said, according to the Beacon. “The courts have humongously failed and we need to throw out Montana’s socialist rag of a constitution.”

Skees’ comments represent a notable public criticism of Montana’s foundational legal document. The state’s elected officials swear an oath to “support, protect and defend” the U.S. and Montana constitutions upon assuming office.

“I have actually never heard anybody refer to it as a socialist constitution, so that is pretty surprising to me,” said Mae Nan Ellingson, who helped draft the document as a delegate at the state’s 1972 constitutional convention.

“I feel very strongly that the right of privacy is not a socialistic idea,” Ellingson also said. “If you look at socialistic or communistic governments, one thing that most people lack is privacy.”