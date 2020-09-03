Property owners oppose plans for Wyoming wind farm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Some nearby property owners oppose plans for a wind farm in southeastern Wyoming.

Houston-based ConnectGen seeks to install between 84 and 151 wind turbines that will stand between 500 feet and 675 feet tall in southeastern Albany County, ConnectGen project manager Amanda MacDonald said.

Albany County regulations require wind turbines to be located at least 5.5 times their height away from homes, meaning a 500-foot turbine would need to be at least 2,750 feet from the nearest home.

The distance is out of date and should ensure separation from not only homes but monuments and parks, said Paul Montoya, co-owner of the Vista de Luna Bed and Breakfast near the Ames Monument.

Montoya is circulating a petition for Albany County to reconsider its setback distance for wind turbines, The Cheyenne Post reported.