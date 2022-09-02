Proposal adds 115 acres to Big Lake Wildlife Management Area

The purchase of a 115-acre parcel to expand the Big Lake Wildlife Management Area 23 miles northwest of Billings has cleared its first hurdle after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks issued a decision notice approving the deal on Aug. 31.

The land, owned by the T Bar J Ranch, would expand the existing 3,086-acre bird-rich area managed by FWP. The wildlife management area provides habitat for waterfowl, shorebirds and grassland birds as well as pronghorn and mule deer, according to FWP’s draft environmental assessment.

The purchase would also end a chronic fencing problem. As water rises in the basin, the WMA boundary fence is weakened, allowing livestock entry to the birding area.

“By FWP acquiring this parcel, a new boundary would be established mostly on upland sites, which would substantially reduce maintenance needs, both for FWP and the neighboring ranch,” the draft environmental assessment noted. “Water levels and wetland extent fluctuate dramatically from year to year depending on local precipitation. This proposed addition to the WMA would ensure livestock can be effectively excluded from the WMA regardless of water level fluctuations, bringing stability for the landowner and FWP.”

The wetland, located in , is part of a larger complex of waters spread across south-central Montana that includes Hailstone and Halfbreed national wildlife refuges. Together they provide nesting and migration staging habitat for birds. In addition to providing opportunities for waterfowl and upland bird hunters, the WMA also is popular with bird watchers.

Within the WMA is 166 acres of Bureau of Land Management and 188 acres of Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation land.

The land proposed for purchase – 80 acres of wetland and 35 acres of rangeland – has been appraised at more than $800 an acre for a total cost of $93,000. Another $10,000 in closing costs is projected, in addition to $14,000 in fencing, weed control and new signage. An estimated $5,000 is needed to pay for the old fence’s removal.

The state would primarily use Migratory Bird Wetland Program funds for the purchase, which FWP collects from migratory bird hunting license sales. Installation of the fence and long-term maintenance would come from the hunting license, Habitat Montana and other funds.

The recommended purchase now goes to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission for authorization. The proposal may not end up on the commission’s agenda until December.

In 2020 following strong spring runoff, Big Lake WMA swelled to about 4 square miles. Such prairie waterfowl areas have become increasingly rare due to development, yet they are key nesting and stopover sites for waterfowl that may swell to 20,000 in good years, complemented by up to 30,000 shore birds.

In a 2019 storm, baseball-sized hail killed an estimated 11,000 to 13,000 birds at the WMA, injuring many others.

To read the draft environmental assessment, log on to https://fwp.mt.gov/public-notices/news/2022/jul/0707-big-lake-wma-addition-ea.