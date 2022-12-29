Proposed energy bills would benefit utilities, tax electric vehicles

It takes some candlepower to churn out 127 would-be bills concerning energy, but it’s nothing compared to getting one passed in the Montana Legislature.

Consider that in 2021 there were 121 bill drafts requested by lawmakers on energy matters. Of those requests, only 14 became laws. Odds of a draft eventually becoming law were 11.5%, about the same as surviving CPR given by a stone-cold newcomer receiving instructions from a 911 dispatcher. The biggest bills were later declared unconstitutional.

There are some givens, though. This Legislature will hear at least one proposal to base the rates utility customers pay for power plants on estimated costs rather than actual costs. This practice, known as pre-approval, allows a utility to present to regulators an estimate of costs pre-purchase or pre-construction. If regulators approve, that estimate is then used to put customers on a debt schedule of 25 to 30 years to pay for the plant.

If the power plant winds up costing less than the estimate used to determine rates, the price consumers pay is still based on the estimate for the duration of the debt. Maybe an existing power plant doesn’t perform like a classic car in mint condition and turns out not to be as mechanically sound as advertised. The debt to which consumers are obligated still remains based on the estimate.

The arrangement benefits the utility company, which receives advanced assurance of payment no matter what. This arrangement had previously only been given to NorthWestern Energy, the state’s largest monopoly utility. But a court earlier this year ruled the law unconstitutional because as written, it only applied to one company.

The Legislature will consider making pre-approval available to all regulated utilities, a move thought to make the law constitutional. Rep. Jerry Schillinger, a Republican from Circle, is carrying the bill.

Another issue will be addressing the water needs of the City of Colstrip. The southeast Montana town plays host to a namesake power plant, which is seeing 70% of its current ownership preparing to exit by the end of 2025. The Colstrip community has for years piggybacked on water supply for the power plant. But now prepares for a post power plant era when it will need to draw its own water, in all likelihood from the Yellowstone River some 30 miles away, using a scaled-down version of the power plant’s infrastructure.

The Legislature commissioned a study on the Colstrip water conundrum, which was published earlier this fall. The next step will be considering a state response to options presented in the study.

One of the few bills already published deals with energy taxes on electric vehicles. Gas taxes, best understood as a tax on energy used to pay for infrastructure, have long been a primary revenue source for roads and bridges. There isn’t a similar tax on the energy used by electric vehicles.

There are fewer than 2,000 electric vehicles registered in Montana now, but the state expects that number to increase to 31,350 by 2030. It expects the number of electric vehicles traveling Montana roads to number 100,000 in the next five years. Montana has requested $43 million from the federal government to build charging stations, strategically located in areas that help travelers navigate that state in electric vehicles.

The current proposal, by Rep. Denley Loge of St. Regis, would create a tax of 3 cents per kilowatt hour on the electric current used to charge vehicles at charging stations. This is new territory for the Montana Legislature. The tax doesn’t apply to electricity used to charge electric vehicles at home, which is where the state estimates 80% of the charging will be done.

There is a tax increase proposed for the renewable energy producers with the public schools as the primary beneficiary, the goal being to reduce county-level transportation costs. There is currently a license tax of 0.0002 cents per kilowatt hour, which would be replaced by a 0.02 cent license tax. A renewable energy production tax of 0.1 cents per kilowatt hour would be imposed on renewable energy producers of more than 25 megawatt of capacity. Sen. Keith Regier, a Republican from Kalispell, requested the bill.