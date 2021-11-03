Proposed Madison County road abandonment rallies, riles some residents

Outcry

When word of the proposed abandonment and possible reroute became public, about 20 residents gathered at the county commissioners’ Oct. 25 meeting to protest. Ennis resident Andy Thomas accused the commissioners of a “lack of transparency” and of not seeking public participation concerning the decision.

Commissioner Allhands said the public participation would come after the county submitted a petition to abandon the road. In response to the attendees’ complaints, the commission scheduled a meeting for the public on Nov. 2, but later cancelled when Heroes and Horses dropped its request.

“This was purely an attempt to get a position from the BLM on this alternate route,” Davis said in a telephone interview.

The road passes through Heroes and Horses main compound, next to housing and corrals, where clients are working with horses, Davis said. Rerouting the road would create a safer atmosphere for workers and the veterans they serve, he added.

When the public pushed back about the way in which the process was being conducted, Davis said Horses and Heroes decided to regroup and submit a petition to the county to abandon the road and open the alternate route.

“We’re trying to do it the right way,” he said.