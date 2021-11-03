Proposed Madison County road abandonment rallies, riles some residents

Following a citizen outcry, a Madison County-based nonprofit has temporarily backed away from its plan to have one of the oldest documented roads in Montana abandoned.
Heroes and Horses had been working with County Commissioner Dan Allhands to close the road and seek a reroute. According to its website, Heroes and Horses offers “combat veterans an alternative solution for defining and approaching their physical and mental scars” by working with horses, in some cases training wild horses for horse packing.
“We’re going to formally ask for this road to be abandoned,” Mark Davis, chief operator officer of Heroes and Horses, said during an Oct. 25 commission meeting.
Allhands said he had contacted the Bureau of Land Management seeking feedback on the proposal because the road, which dates to 1864, accesses BLM land. Davis said his group initiated the process to see if the BLM would approve of an alternate route along Williams Creek Road to access the federal lands.
The BLM’s Dillon field office responded, noting that should the road be abandoned and affect the agency’s ability to manage the land, the BLM would seek to replace that access via an alternate route.
Outcry
When word of the proposed abandonment and possible reroute became public, about 20 residents gathered at the county commissioners’ Oct. 25 meeting to protest. Ennis resident Andy Thomas accused the commissioners of a “lack of transparency” and of not seeking public participation concerning the decision.
Commissioner Allhands said the public participation would come after the county submitted a petition to abandon the road. In response to the attendees’ complaints, the commission scheduled a meeting for the public on Nov. 2, but later cancelled when Heroes and Horses dropped its request.
“This was purely an attempt to get a position from the BLM on this alternate route,” Davis said in a telephone interview.
The road passes through Heroes and Horses main compound, next to housing and corrals, where clients are working with horses, Davis said. Rerouting the road would create a safer atmosphere for workers and the veterans they serve, he added.
When the public pushed back about the way in which the process was being conducted, Davis said Horses and Heroes decided to regroup and submit a petition to the county to abandon the road and open the alternate route.
“We’re trying to do it the right way,” he said.
Under Montana law, “any 10, or a majority, of the freeholders of a road district” can petition the county commission to abandon a road. The public has 30 days to comment after the petition is submitted and the county is required to investigate the petition and hold a hearing. The county also must provide another route to public lands before it can abandon a road that accesses public lands.
Old
The discussion over Adobetown Road is not new. In 2019, the Madison County Road Review Committee looked into the history of the route. The group identified it as a county road dating back to when Virginia City was a gold mining boom town. In the 1800s the freight and stagecoach route connected Virginia City to Corrine, Utah. The road got its name from a small settlement two miles west of Virginia City where the buildings were made of adobe.
“There’s also a piece of history here that is at issue,” Thomas said. “It’s a historic road, one of the oldest in Madison County and Montana.”
The road was officially recognized by the Madison County Commissioners in 1871 and again in 1916 after the filing of a petition.
“The Adobetown/Williams Gulch Road became identified as County Road #71,” the road committee reported. At some point after 1916, however, a portion of it was rerouted from the north side of Williams Creek to the south side. The south end of the road has also been partially obliterated by a mining operation.
Despite the committee’s findings and after checking with the county sheriff and commission, Thomas said two years ago he used the road to access the BLM land and afterward received a trespassing citation from the county sheriff’s office. The county attorney chose not to prosecute after Thomas protested that he had checked with the commission before using the route.
At that time, the property was owned by a different landowner who then locked the gate across the Adobetown Road, Thomas said.
“They all agree it’s a county road,” he said, but the county wouldn’t challenge the landowner to unlock the gate.
Returning to the road in 2020 during the rifle season to hunt the BLM property, Thomas said he was afterward notified by a Fish, Wildlife & Parks warden that he would be cited for failure to receive landowner permission to use the road. Again, Thomas said the citation was dropped after he challenged the matter.
“This is a historic, important county road,” said Justin Gatewood, mayor of Virginia City. “Public access is always at the top of residents’ priority list.”
Access group
Frustrated with the road’s blockage, Thomas reached out to the Public Land/Water Access Association. After some research, the group’s attorney sent a letter to the county commission in May citing state statutes that the lock should be removed and the route opened to the public.
“Given County Road #71’s status, landowners along the road cannot maintain a gate impeding access,” Bozeman attorney Braden Murphy wrote in a letter to the commission. “Moreover, Madison County cannot de facto abandon County Road #71 by refusing to require removal of the gate; rather, the County has an obligation to demand removal of the gate.”
That same month, residents packed the county commission meeting voicing their concerns that the road be left open and accessible to the public.
“This one, it’s just cut and dried, a county road,” said Bernard Lea, PLWAA president.
Heroes and Horses had purchased the land in December 2020 and had initially locked the gate, Davis said, until the group discovered the route was a county road and the controversy that had proceeded their purchase.
“We didn’t understand the magnitude of the issue when we bought it,” Davis said, adding that for months since then the road has been open.
Flashpoint
The Adobetown Road has been the topic of public discussions for 20 years, Gatewood said.
“It’s an ongoing issue but not unique to that road,” he said.
He’s worried that the county commissioners’ actions may be a harbinger for how they will react to future requests to abandon county roads or when new landowners illegally lock gates across public easements.
“This is the first domino and we’re trying to prop it up,” Thomas said.
“It’s bigger than a section of road,” Gatewood said. “It’s who we are.”