Prosecutors waiting on debris testing in South Dakota AG crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A team of prosecutors is waiting for testing results on a piece of debris that may indicate where the South Dakota attorney general's car was when he struck and killed a man over three months ago, a prosecutor said Monday.

A decision on whether to charge Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in the Sept. 12 crash has been delayed for months, prompting criticism from Gov. Kristi Noem. The Department of Public Safety, which oversaw the investigation, has reported it handed over all its findings to prosecutors, led by Hyde County deputy state's attorney Emily Sovell.

But Crystal Johnson, the Minnehaha County state's attorney who is assisting Sovell, said in an email to The Associated Press that she did not have a time frame for the results of additional testing on an "(unusual) item of debris that was in the middle of the accident scene." She said it could give information on where Ravnsborg's car was when it struck 55-year-old Joseph Boever, a Hyde County resident.

Sovell did not immediately reply to a request for comment and has not spoken publicly about the case.