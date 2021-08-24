Protesters demand Billings schools drop masking requirement

A protest Tuesday night on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn drew a large crowd of people who support an optional masking policy in Billings Public Schools and ended with the demand that Superintendent Greg Upham change the district's mask requirement.
Organizer Luke Hudson said that they would be giving Superintendent Greg Upham until the end of the business day Friday to end the masking requirement and accept the Billings Education Association's Memorandum of Agreement, and that if he failed to do so an "Out With Upham" campaign would be launched.
Upham declined to comment when asked about the potential "Out With Upham" campaign.
The MOA came up last week when the BEA, a union representing SD2 teachers and staff, issued a letter to members saying masking would be optional for them according to the MOA it had entered into with the district. Since announcing the mask requirement last Saturday, Upham has said based on legal advice he has been given, he believes his authority takes precedent when it comes to the masking requirement.
"Based on the reported COVID-19 infections in Yellowstone County, including the steadily rising number among school-aged children, the outbreak with our students, the fact our hospitals are at capacity, and that the Delta variant is highly infectious, I have concluded it is in our best interest to reimplement masking in our schools. This is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to keep our schools open," Upham wrote in his announcement last weekend that masking would be required.
The protest Tuesday was organized in part by the Montana Family Rights Alliance, a group that formed in Billings last fall out of the Let Us Play movement that grew around the issue of not letting spectators attend high school sporting events. Also involved in organizing the event was the Make Masking Optional Billings Public Schools group.
It appeared that more than 300 people showed up for the event that, along with cheering and sign holding along North 27th Street, included a group recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance (led by County Commissioner John Ostlund), a Christian prayer, the singing of the National Anthem, and speeches from organizers as well as Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen.
Arntzen has previously come out against masking requirements in Montana schools, a position which she reiterated Tuesday night. She let people know she was listening and encouraged attendees to use their determination.
Arntzen, who has been in office since she was elected in 2016, also referred back to her time as a teacher, saying she never had to enforce a mandate, and said that teachers had now been turned into "compliance officers for a mandate that does not make any sense."
Though Arntzen doesn't support the masking policy, universal masking in schools remains the recommendation of the CDC. The SD2 policy has also garnered support this week from organizations including St. Vincent Healthcare, the Billings Clinic, St. John's United, RiverStone Health and the Billings Chamber of Commerce.
"We want to make Montana proud," Arntzen said. "Use your voice, use your family, use your friends, your neighbors. Talk to those teachers, visit with them."
Event organizers on Tuesday night reiterated their support of teachers and also the unions representing teachers and staff at Billings schools. The Billings Education Association Board of Directors put together a statement Monday night addressing the masking requirement in schools and responding to a memo Superintendent Greg Upham had sent out Sunday to district employees.
The memo from Upham outlined how instances of refusal to follow or enforce the masking policy would be deemed insubordination and result in five days of unpaid leave, with the option for a teacher or staff member to return earlier if they agree to adhere to the masking policy. Further refusal could result in an employee's contract being terminated, the memo said. Three teachers were on unpaid leave over the masking policy as of Tuesday evening. The same number of teachers had been on unpaid leave Monday.
In its statement, the BEA Board of Directors said it "has decided to pursue the appropriate actions to ensure our members' voices are heard," although those actions were not specified. The BEA Board of Directors in its statement also took issue specifically with what they characterized as Upham's "disregard of teachers' voices and our contractual language." The statement also mentioned how the BEA remains without a signed contract "which has led to immense anxiety and uncertainty." The BEA last week split with Upham on the issue of masking, after Upham approached leadership about a masking requirement in grades K-8. The BEA Board of Directors in its most recent statement said it "has always encouraged members to mask" and that its goal is not to agitate or infuriate.
Some parents on Monday had refused to send their children into Billings Public Schools if they were required to wear a mask. Monday was the first day of school in SD2 for grades K-5 and was also reserved for sixth grade, freshman and new student orientation. All students in the district returned to class on Tuesday.
Hudson, who is also a parent, said that he didn't know how many parents were keeping their children at home over the issue, but that he had heard many stories from parents who were either keeping their kids home, or had brought their kids to school without masks to have them denied entry. The district's policy right now is that people must wear masks to enter its buildings.
Upham said Tuesday night that he had visited Billings Senior on Tuesday and that things were going well. "The students were in the building and they were wearing face coverings or masks and just happy to be at school," Upham said, adding that what he saw matched with what he had seen Monday at Poly Elementary and with the reports he had received from other school buildings. "Our staff has been outstanding and the students have been great," Upham said.
While addressing the crowd at the protest Hudson encouraged people to continue to be respectful and said the movement is a peaceful one. "We believe COVID-19 is a real disease," he said. "But we are also very clear that parents are very good at making risk assessments for their own families and their kids
Before the protest the Billings Public Schools Board of Trustees hosted a special meeting on Zoom about the budget for the upcoming school year. The meeting began with more than two hours of public comment being read, with almost all of it about the masking issue. Public comment read during the meeting represented a range of opinions, including those of people who commended the masking requirement and those who oppose it. The Billings Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday also sent out an email expressing its support of the SD2 masking requirements. The email referenced a Monday letter of support issued by leadership and infectious disease specialists at the Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health and St. John's United.
The chamber email encouraged people to wear a mask when physical distancing isn't possible and to get vaccinated. "Taking steps to keep our community healthy is important in keeping our economy safe and open," the email said. Universal masking in K-12 schools for students, staff and visitors is also the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
RiverStone Health's Yellowstone County COVID-19 dashboard was updated Tuesday afternoon. Healthcare System Capacity, defined as having sufficient hospital staff, beds, and equipment to treat patients with COVID-19 and all other patients was in yellow status, meaning needs are beginning to outpace capacity. Case Investigation, or the capacity to investigate and contract trace contacts of all people testing positive for COVID-19 in a timely manner was in red status, meaning stressed operations/critical concerns. Also in red status was regional impact, which is defined as active COVID-19 cases in the regional service area, and weekly average of daily COVID-19 cases, which for the most recent week reached 34 per 100,000.
RiverStone, also on Tuesday, published a new weekly county COVID-19 information report, current through the week of Aug. 15 through Aug. 21. The report showed that cases in the county have increased again for the sixth straight week. New cases in the county's school-age population increased for the fourth straight week, with 63 cases being reported, compared to 45 the previous week.