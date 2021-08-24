Protesters demand Billings schools drop masking requirement

Some parents on Monday had refused to send their children into Billings Public Schools if they were required to wear a mask. Monday was the first day of school in SD2 for grades K-5 and was also reserved for sixth grade, freshman and new student orientation. All students in the district returned to class on Tuesday.

Hudson, who is also a parent, said that he didn't know how many parents were keeping their children at home over the issue, but that he had heard many stories from parents who were either keeping their kids home, or had brought their kids to school without masks to have them denied entry. The district's policy right now is that people must wear masks to enter its buildings.

Upham said Tuesday night that he had visited Billings Senior on Tuesday and that things were going well. "The students were in the building and they were wearing face coverings or masks and just happy to be at school," Upham said, adding that what he saw matched with what he had seen Monday at Poly Elementary and with the reports he had received from other school buildings. "Our staff has been outstanding and the students have been great," Upham said.