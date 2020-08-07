Pryor Mountains fire ignites; fire near Miles City nears containment

7 Day Forecast
Firefighters are beating back a small wildfire in the Pryor Mountains that ignited Thursday afternoon, and a fire near Miles City nears containment Friday as evacuation orders for nearby homes are lifted.
A fire started by lightning Thursday spread to about 20 acres Friday afternoon in the Lost Canyon area of the Pryor Mountains, according to Randy Pretty on Top with the Crow Agency Bureau of Indian Affairs Forest and Land Management.
The terrain in the remote canyon area was rugged, making it difficult for firefighters on the ground to access the area, Pretty on Top said.
A helicopter and one BIA fire engine were working to fight back the fire on Friday afternoon, he said.
Limited access to water in the rough terrain made fighting the fire by air difficult, he said.
Two trucks hauling tankards of water from Pryor Creek were headed to the area.
Wind and rough terrain made fighting the fire especially dangerous, Pretty on Top said. Speaking just after noon Friday the fire was at 0% containment.
A few counties over, firefighters have manged to knock a wildfire near Miles City to about 75% containment, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
The Pumpkin Fire, about 15 miles south of Miles City, is contained at about 1,289 acres, down from 2,500 acres Thursday evening.
Evacuation orders were lifted Friday, allowing residents to return home to the area.
The order was implemented Thursday. The fire threatened about 50 structures, including 16 homes, but no structures were lost, according to BLM.
Twelve federal, state and county engines along with a U.S. Forest Service hand crew are assigned to the fire.
“All-in-all, the strong coordination efforts with the aviation and ground resources allowed us to hit it really hard and we were able to knock it down relatively fast,” said Craig Howells, BLM Fire Management Officer, in a press release.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Central Montana is particularly vulnerable to wildfires this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Billings. Much of Montana is under a "red flag warning" for hot, dry weather and gusty winds which could cause or exacerbate wildfires.
