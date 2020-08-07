Pryor Mountains fire ignites; fire near Miles City nears containment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters are beating back a small wildfire in the Pryor Mountains that ignited Thursday afternoon, and a fire near Miles City nears containment Friday as evacuation orders for nearby homes are lifted.

A fire started by lightning Thursday spread to about 20 acres Friday afternoon in the Lost Canyon area of the Pryor Mountains, according to Randy Pretty on Top with the Crow Agency Bureau of Indian Affairs Forest and Land Management.

The terrain in the remote canyon area was rugged, making it difficult for firefighters on the ground to access the area, Pretty on Top said.

A helicopter and one BIA fire engine were working to fight back the fire on Friday afternoon, he said.

Limited access to water in the rough terrain made fighting the fire by air difficult, he said.

Two trucks hauling tankards of water from Pryor Creek were headed to the area.

Wind and rough terrain made fighting the fire especially dangerous, Pretty on Top said. Speaking just after noon Friday the fire was at 0% containment.

A few counties over, firefighters have manged to knock a wildfire near Miles City to about 75% containment, according to the Bureau of Land Management.