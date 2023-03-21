The Pryor Mountain wild horse herd would be reduced by about 55 animals next year in the first of several planned “gathers” under a proposal from the Bureau of Land Management.

These details, along with insight to the herd’s health and genetics, are contained in the agency’s Joint Herd Management Area Plan Revision, Wild Horse Gather Plan and Proposed RMP Plan Amendment released for public comment last week. Comments on the 88-page document are being taken through April 14.

The plan was panned as “pretty unacceptable to most wild horse advocates” by Ginger Kathrens, founder of the wild horse advocacy group The Cloud Foundation, based in Colorado. Yet she added it could be made “palatable” with changes.

“There needs to be a removal, but this would be a real slash and burn,” she said.

Well-known

As of January, the herd consisted of 205 horses spread across the 42,000-acre range along the Montana-Wyoming border, located roughly 50 miles south of Billings. The majority of the range is on BLM land, but it also crosses onto the Custer Gallatin National Forest and the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area.

The Pryor horses gained international fame after Kathrens’ documentary films followed one of the stallions, named Cloud, from his birth in 1995 into adulthood.

The herd is also well known because some of the horses display characteristics similar to the original Spanish horses brought to the Americas in the 1500s: “narrow but deep chests, short backs, with a sloping croup and low-set tail,” the BLM noted. However, a 2013 National Academy of Sciences report found the herd was not “genetically unusual,” with respect to over 145 other wild horse herds, despite its Spanish ancestry.

Plan details

Over the next 10 years to suppress the herd’s growth, the BLM is proposing to continue to treat some mares with birth control injections, while also removing more horses until reaching a goal of 90 to 120 animals, excluding foals less than a year old.

Without the removals, the BLM said the area’s rangeland health would continue to deteriorate. Based on a 2021 review of the habitat, a year of severe drought, the range was rated “highly degraded.”

Amy Waring, chief of BLM’s Biological Resources & Science Branch, stressed the widespread damage to the range, noting that some groups had asked the agency to perform improvements like controlled burns or seeding. Those activities would only work if horses could be kept from disturbing the areas for two years, she said.

The BLM’s preferred management alternative would treat mares ages 2-3 with a birth control administered via darts. Mares over age 4 “would not be treated until after they have successfully foaled once, which is defined as a foal living one year.”

Removing horses ages 1 to 4 followed by 5 to 10 from the population, is the BLM’s preferred action. No horse 20 years or older would be taken off the range. Right now, about 41% of the population is age 11 or older.

Kathrens said any horse that reaches the age of 20 in the Pryor Mountains is long-lived. She added The Cloud Foundation would prefer to see a selective removal of younger horses. Those are the easiest to adopt out.

The BLM is proposing to remove horses that are “genetically well represented on the range,” along with specific horses such as Ukko, the offspring of a father-daughter pairing, and Norma Jean, Ukko’s mother. The mares known as Greta and Helenium would also be removed because they have not responded to fertility control. Greta has seven offspring and Helenium has three.

Kathrens said her group also continues to advocate for protection of mountain lions in the Pryor Mountains, which may kill young and sick horses, as a means of natural population control.

“You can’t be killing mountain lions and then complain about too many foals,” she said. “The natural way is the best way.”

Amendment

In addition, the BLM is proposing to amend its Billings Field Office management decision related to herd characteristics. The agency’s former decision was “ambiguous,” the EA stated, and therefore was “not practical to implement.”

Now, the BLM is proposing to manage for genetic diversity “as measured by Observed Heterozygosity (Ho). Observed heterozygosity is a measure of how much diversity is found, on average, within individual animals” in the herd.

“We’re striking language that said we would manage for all bloodlines,” Waring said.

The rewrite is the outcome of a series of court decisions, starting in 2016, that found fault with the BLM’s resource planning. One of the results of the court rulings was to halt the agency’s 2018 horse gather to remove animals.

The Cloud Foundation was behind the legal challenges, but Kathrens said her group is in conversations with BLM officials to try and find more common ground and explore other options. One suggestion she proposed would be to open Demijohn Flat, to the west of the current range, for inclusion in the wild horse range.

“That would provide good forage for the horses,” she said.

The BLM discounted that idea in its EA, writing that wild horses can only be managed on areas of BLM and forest lands where they were known to exist in 1971, the year the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act was passed.

“If opportunities for private land purchase or lease present themselves, the agencies would consider them, especially if they involve winter range,” the EA stated. “Winter range is recognized by both agencies as being the limiting factor for overall population size.”

Other options the BLM has proposed is removing conifers that are encroaching into grasslands and improving water sources at Cottonwood Creek and Sykes Spring, Waring said. At Cottonwood Creek work to remove invasive species and install beaver dam analogs would require closing off the source for one year. At Sykes Spring the water source needs to be re-engineered, Waring added, possibly with a solar-powered well.

More information, relevant documents, instructions, and a venue for submitting comments on the BLM plan are available on the agency’s e-Planning project website at https://eplanning.blm.gov. Search using the NEPA number: DOI-BLM-MT-C010-2020-0004-EA.