Pryor woman admits to slapping BIA officer after high-speed chase

A Pryor woman has admitted to slapping a Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer in U.S. District Court.

Darwyna Caylynn Catherine Bullshows, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting federal officer after a high-speed chase on the Crow Indian Reservation in March 2021. Bullshows struck the officer who shot and wounded the man alleged to have led police on the pursuit in a stolen truck.

Bullshows was allegedly in a stolen truck driven by Darnell Not Afraid on March 14, 2021, according to court documents. Several BIA officers were trying to stop Not Afraid, who was driving through the neighborhoods of Lodge Grass and coming close to striking several people. Not Afraid stopped to let Bullshows out of the truck, but allegedly continued to evade police in the truck for another 25 minutes.

When Not Afraid did finally stop the truck at a residence, he ran away from officers, court documents said. A BIA officer chased Not Afraid and drew a Taser. When the officer closed the distance between himself and Not Afraid, the officer told investigators Not Afraid allegedly turned and grabbed for a handgun. Seeing the firearm caused the officer to drop the Taser and draw his own handgun. The officer fired several rounds, and at least one struck Not Afraid’s arm. A handgun was allegedly collected from the scene which tested positive for Not Afraid’s DNA.

Chaos erupted at the scene, with residents in the area angry with the officer who shot Not Afraid. The BIA officer was yelled and cursed at, according to court documents, and unable to give first aid to Not Afraid. Although dash cam footage did not show the shooting, it did show Bullshows as one of the people accosting the officer and striking him several times.

Residents assisted Not Afraid in getting out of the area, and he apparently treated himself by cauterizing his gunshot wound.

Not Afraid and Bullshows traveled to the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, court documents said. Tribal police arrested Not Afraid after he allegedly led them on another pursuit and brandished a pistol during his arrest. Montana Highway Patrol took Bullshows into custody near Havre.

Federal prosecutors indicted the two, and a third co-defendant, Earl Landon Old Chief Jr. in April 2022. Among the charges were assaulting an officer and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Bullshows reached a plea agreement with prosecutors earlier this month, and submitted her guilty plea in court on Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan. Not Afraid has pleaded not guilty to all charges and his trial is scheduled for September.

With her sentencing slated to take place at a later date, Bullshows could receive up to eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine.