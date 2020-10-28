PSC closes books on MDU energy plan

“MDU has actually looked at the possibility in 2013,” said Mike Dalton, PSC rate analyst. “At that time they found the running cost of the converted plant would be nearly the same.”

Around the time a conversion to natural gas was considered for Lewis and Clark, the power plant was in need of roughly $5 million in upgrades to comply with federal mercury air toxics standards. The upgrades became an issue for the PSC in 2019 when the MDU announced the power plant’s closure, the rub being that the plant was shutting down despite the upgrade. MDU countered that without the upgrade, Lewis and Clark would have closed in 2015 for not meeting mercury and hazardous air pollution standards.

Koopman wasn’t done. The only commissioner to raise questions at the meeting about the 20-year plan, he wanted to know more about the costs of operating Lewis and Clark. It was more expensive, he said, because it employed more people than the emerging more affordable energy sources, like wind farms or solar energy.