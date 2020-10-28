PSC closes books on MDU energy plan

For the first time, Montana’s Public Service Commission has closed the books on a utility’s 20-year energy plan complete with closures of coal-fired power plants.
Montana Dakota Utilities 20-year energy plan calls for a cost-saving shift away from its oldest coal-fired power plants, opting instead for the energy from gas-fired power plants and purchases from its regional energy market.
The first power plant to close will be the Lewis and Clark Generating Station, a 44-megawatt power plant that burns about 230,000 tons of coal annually. It is located on the Montana side of the North Dakota border near Sidney.
Lewis and Clark is scheduled to close in March. MDU had initially scheduled the closure for the end of 2020, when its coal contract with Savage Mine ends.
Instead, the company will operate the power plant through the coldest months of the Montana winter, said Mark Hanson, an MDU spokesman.
“We originally announced the retirement of Lewis & Clark as the end of 2020, which did align with the expiration of the coal contract,” Hanson said in an email. “Earlier this year we extended the retirement to the end of March 2021 to allow for decommissioning efforts in warmer weather and to avoid freeze up of the plant. We are close to finalizing a coal contract that extends through Q1 of 2021."
Lewis and Clark is the fourth coal-fired generator in Montana to close in the last five years, but it is the first to come before Montana's Public Service Commission because it is owned by a monopoly utility doing business in Montana. MDU has roughly 26,000 electric customers in Eastern Montana.
Lewis and Clark power costs MDU customers about $10 a megawatt hour more than what MDU pays for electricity as a member of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, a regional trading organization that runs a day-ahead real-time energy market. Lewis and Clark has operated for 60 years.
MDU plans to close two coal-fired units at Heskett Power Plant in Mandan, North Dakota at the end of 2021. The closures will not remove all coal power from MDU's portfolio.
There were some requests by Public Service Commissioners that MDU take a closer look at when the Montana power plant should be closed. MDU's argument that power plants were no longer competitive was compelling, the commissioners concluded, but they suggested penciling out the costs of keeping the power plants in service anyway, including the costs of complying with pollution laws. They asked that MDU study the best year for shutting the power plant down.
Commissioner Roger Koopman asked that MDU consider converting Lewis and Clark to natural gas. PSC staff said the utility had already done so.
“MDU has actually looked at the possibility in 2013,” said Mike Dalton, PSC rate analyst. “At that time they found the running cost of the converted plant would be nearly the same.”
Around the time a conversion to natural gas was considered for Lewis and Clark, the power plant was in need of roughly $5 million in upgrades to comply with federal mercury air toxics standards. The upgrades became an issue for the PSC in 2019 when the MDU announced the power plant’s closure, the rub being that the plant was shutting down despite the upgrade. MDU countered that without the upgrade, Lewis and Clark would have closed in 2015 for not meeting mercury and hazardous air pollution standards.
Koopman wasn’t done. The only commissioner to raise questions at the meeting about the 20-year plan, he wanted to know more about the costs of operating Lewis and Clark. It was more expensive, he said, because it employed more people than the emerging more affordable energy sources, like wind farms or solar energy.
“Coal units have very high labor costs. They simply require a lot more employees to run a coal-fired plant. It’s kind of funny because folks that are promoting renewable energy talk about all the jobs that are created and actually there are far more jobs in running a comparable coal-fired plant,” Koopman said. “Those are the considerations of people losing their jobs and the impact on communities. Those are more social and political issues. We look at the economics of these things and how they impact the ratepayer.”
The Lewis and Clark plant at Sidney employs about 30 workers.
The question, Koopman said, was whether closing the power plant earlier than the March date had ever been considered, or whether there were customer benefits for letting them burn on.
Dalton said there would have been issues closing Lewis and Clark before its contract with Savage Mine ended.
Savage Mine, owned by Westmoreland Mining LLC, is an 874-acre mine with one full-time customer in the power plant and a part time customer in Sidney Sugars that runs a sugar factory in the town after which its named. There has been concern about whether the mine would continue to supply coal to the sugar factory after Lewis and Clark shuts down.
The future of Savage is uncertain, as its owner Westmoreland goes through bankruptcy.
Donald Steinbeisser Jr. who farms sugar beets near Sidney said it appears the mine will have coal available for the factory at least as long as mine reclamation work is being done and there’s someone at the site to dig a small amount of coal for the factory. Sidney Sugars runs the factory about five months a year.
The sugar beet factory burns about 50,000 tons of coal annually, according to the Lignite Energy Council.
