Pub Station expanding with outdoor pavilion in East Billings

MetraPark is in process of a master plan that includes an amphitheater, and Yellowstone County officials have also considered private management for the county-owned facilities. The upgrades could be funded by a voter-approved mill levy or bond.

The only other outdoor venue, housed on the grounds of Red Oxx on North 13th, can comfortably house about 600 guests. Lynch and Kosempa book outdoor shows at Red Oxx and ZooMontana, which has a capacity of about 2,500 people, but they have wanted to have their own dedicated venue to book concerts as well as offer the community a place to throw outdoor events.

"You have to think about the fan experience, but before you can do anything, you have to think about what the artist is requiring," said Kosempa. Artist requirements must align with everything from the sound system to the stage size to security to loading in and loading out, and infrastructure such as green rooms, merchandise areas, VIP seating, and more all factor into courting acts to Billings for a concert of this size.