Pub Station expanding with outdoor pavilion in East Billings

A 3,000 capacity outdoor pavilion is in the works on the east side of downtown Billings, part of The Pub Station's plans to expand its capacity to host concerts and events.
“There is a need for it,” said Ann Kosempa, who owns 1111’s Pub Station Taproom and Ballroom venues on First Avenue North with her husband Sean Lynch. “We are losing out on shows because there is not a venue that is able to accommodate them.”
The project at 203 N. 17th St. is estimated to cost between $2.5 and $3 million and will host upwards of 30 events a year, estimated Lynch. Construction will begin early next year on the lot that spans a city block between Second and Third Avenue North and be open by late summer 2022.
With the capacity to house up to 3,000 people, the venue will offer the area's first dedicated outdoor venue and serve a niche that's not too big, and not too small.
"I think it's the right size for Billings," said Lynch. "Geographically, we are pulling from western South Dakota, Eastern Montana, and northern Wyoming."
Currently, the Pub Station can hold up to 800 people in an indoor facility. Other venues in the area are also indoors, including the Alberta Bair Theater (which can seat 1,400) and the Babcock Theatre (which seats about 800 but is primarily utilized for showing movies). First Interstate Arena, the largest venue in the region, can accommodate 3,500 to 10,000 people, depending on setup.
MetraPark is in process of a master plan that includes an amphitheater, and Yellowstone County officials have also considered private management for the county-owned facilities. The upgrades could be funded by a voter-approved mill levy or bond.
The only other outdoor venue, housed on the grounds of Red Oxx on North 13th, can comfortably house about 600 guests. Lynch and Kosempa book outdoor shows at Red Oxx and ZooMontana, which has a capacity of about 2,500 people, but they have wanted to have their own dedicated venue to book concerts as well as offer the community a place to throw outdoor events.
"You have to think about the fan experience, but before you can do anything, you have to think about what the artist is requiring," said Kosempa. Artist requirements must align with everything from the sound system to the stage size to security to loading in and loading out, and infrastructure such as green rooms, merchandise areas, VIP seating, and more all factor into courting acts to Billings for a concert of this size.
Before committing to another venue, Lynch and Kosempa studied pavilions in Denver and the Midwest, where pavilions are more common. Pavilions differ from amphitheaters by shape and size. Most amphitheaters are larger and rounded. The lot they purchased will facilitate a longer setup, with a standing area in front of the stage, a raised viewing area, and VIP seating on either side near the stage.
Of moving to the East Billings Revitalization District (EBURD), Lynch described it as the "next spot in Billings."
"It's an extension of downtown. It's the most logical spot for us to put a venue of this size in city limits."
From the lot, which was previously used for boat and RV storage, views to the north showcase the city's characteristic sandstone Rims. The stage will face toward the southeast, where Sacrifice Cliff can be seen above the Yellowstone River.
The project is financed by First Interstate Bank with A&E Architects as the lead on design, and Etix has the exclusive ticketing rights.
Plans to expand into the EBURD were already in the works prior to the pandemic, said Lynch, but it helped push their business into the direction of hosting outdoor concerts. "It's the way this industry is moving," he said.