A fund for donations for the family of Gallatin County Deputy Jake Allmendinger has been set up through the nonprofit Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
Allmendinger was fatally injured over the weekend after he became trapped beneath his vehicle on Fairy Lake Road while trying to reach a driver stranded Saturday evening in the Bridger Mountains.
Allmendinger is survived by his parents, wife and three children.
The setup of the fund was announced late Monday morning on the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
"No other donation organizations are approved by the family and no one will contact you asking for money," the Facebook post says. "We highly encourage folks to donate monetarily rather than with food or other items to best ensure their donations are used most effectively and don't go to waste."
Donations can be made to MSPOA by phone or online. Checks are also accepted.
Checks should be made out to MSPOA with "Allmendinger Family" written in the subject line. The mailing address for checks is MSPOA, PO Box 794, Helena, MT, 59624.
For donations by phone the number is 406-443-5669. Online donations can be made through https://www.mspoa.org/donate.