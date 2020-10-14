Public can weigh in on Colstrip ash pond cleanup plans

Plans for cleaning up the toxic coal ash ponds at Colstrip Power Plant will be part of a Wednesday discussion between the public and state environmental regulators.
At issue is the cleanup of ash ponds that served Colstrip Units 1 and 2, which shut down last January. The cost is estimated at between $111 million and $191 million and doesn’t include the cleanup of ponds servicing Colstrip Units 3 and 4, which are still operating.
This portion of the cleanup is just a fraction of a remediation project expected to take place for decades and cost up to $700 million.
The big concern is cleaning up the contaminated wastewater and coal ash in a way the allows the groundwater beneath the location to decontaminate. The entire pond complex for all four Colstrip Units consists of nine waste ponds that for 30 years have annually leaked roughly 200 million gallons of contaminated water into the ground. The leakage is equivalent to nearly one Olympic-sized swimming pool’s worth of contaminants every day.
“The ponds are currently in contact with groundwater and they would remain in contract with groundwater in perpetuity if nothing is excavated,” said Sara Edinberg of the Department of Environmental Quality.
Clean-up plans call for installing dozens of the wells to draw contaminated water from the site, while pumps inject clean water into the ground to flush out contaminants. This cocktail mixing of cleaned and contaminated water would circulate for decades, possibly into 2050, at which point the pumps would be turned off.
Support Local Journalism
A big concern is what happens when the pumps shut down for good and the ground water rises, once again interacting with any contaminated coal ash that remains.
Cleanup cost estimates vary because there are four options being considered for dealing with the groundwater’s interaction with the coal ash. The highest priced option calls for the toxic ash to be completely removed from the site and relocated to a new, lined storage area away from the groundwater. That’s the plan advocated for by environmentalists who say the groundwater will never be free from contamination if the coal ash remains on site.
Power plant operator and co-owner Talen Energy is recommending the coal ash stay within the footprint of the current ponds, which would be dried out. There, the coal ash within 5 feet of the groundwater would be dug up and relocated to other parts of the pond site that don’t interact with groundwater. Talen estimates that work would cost $148 million.
The power plant operator also argues against removing all the contaminated ash, which it says would amount to taking toxic material and relocating it to an area that’s not contaminated now.
The 7 p.m. public meeting is available by Zoom. Information about how to participate on the DEQ public meeting webpage http://deq.mt.gov/Public/publicmeetings.
During the meeting, DEQ will also discuss cleanup of the Unit 1 and 2 power plant sites. State law created in 2017 required power plant owners to produce a remediation plan within 90 days of the power plant’s closure. Because Units 1 and 2 are so close to Units 3 and 4, much of the remediation will have to wait until the still-operating units shut down.
“There is some stuff they’ll do in the meantime,” Edinberg said. “They’re going to clean out the buildings, maintain stability of the buildings and things like that. It’s just that the structure of the building and the stacks themselves can’t come down until Units 3 and 4 stop operating, because they can’t take down stacks when there’s other buildings in close proximity."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!