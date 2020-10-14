Public can weigh in on Colstrip ash pond cleanup plans

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A big concern is what happens when the pumps shut down for good and the ground water rises, once again interacting with any contaminated coal ash that remains.

Cleanup cost estimates vary because there are four options being considered for dealing with the groundwater’s interaction with the coal ash. The highest priced option calls for the toxic ash to be completely removed from the site and relocated to a new, lined storage area away from the groundwater. That’s the plan advocated for by environmentalists who say the groundwater will never be free from contamination if the coal ash remains on site.

Power plant operator and co-owner Talen Energy is recommending the coal ash stay within the footprint of the current ponds, which would be dried out. There, the coal ash within 5 feet of the groundwater would be dug up and relocated to other parts of the pond site that don’t interact with groundwater. Talen estimates that work would cost $148 million.

The power plant operator also argues against removing all the contaminated ash, which it says would amount to taking toxic material and relocating it to an area that’s not contaminated now.

The 7 p.m. public meeting is available by Zoom. Information about how to participate on the DEQ public meeting webpage http://deq.mt.gov/Public/publicmeetings.