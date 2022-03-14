Public Service Commission races heat up early

A barnburner of a Republican primary has taken shape in the few days that Montana’s secretary of state was able to certify candidates for the Montana Public Service Commission.

Flathead legislator Derek Skees, Montana Pro-Life Coalition leader Ann Bukacek, and former U.S. House candidate Joe Dooling, have all filed for the PSC District 5, which includes Flathead, Lake, Lewis and Clark and Teton counties. The current commissioner for the district is Republican Brad Johnson, who is term-limited out.

District 5 and District 1, which include much of the Hi-Line and northeast Montana, were in limbo as a lawsuit over the unconstitutional population differences in the PSC districts played out. A federal court decided the matter last week with a new map that brought the districts into compliance with the one-person, one-vote rule of the 14th Amendment.

Before the candidate filing deadline closed, Dooling and Skees were already jousting over the open seat with Dooling telling his social media followers that Skees had threatened to find a primary opponent to challenge Dooling’s wife, Rep. Julie Dooling for the Montana Legislature.

“Let the good times roll. My opponent has threatened both me and Julie multiple times, so far doing his best to keep me out,” Dooling said on Facebook. “The same guy that called our constitution a rag. It’s going to be a fun race.”

Dooling later confirmed the threat was a primary opponent for his wife, not a physical threat.

Meanwhile, Skees was telling his Republican rival to quit the PSC race, suggesting that Bukacek entering the race wasn’t good for Dooling.

“Are you sure you want to waste more of your wife’s money to fail for the 5th time,” Skees texted Dooling. “That may become the record for the most primaries lost without a single victory by a Republican in Montana history. Quite a legacy my friend.”

Skees is the past chairman of the Montana House Federal Relations, Energy and Technology Committee, which he served on for eight years. He announced his candidacy at the end of the 2021 Montana Legislature.

Dooling farms near Helena. In the early 2000s, he worked for KLJ Engineering developing infrastructure projects, including the Montana Alberta Tie Line, which transmits power between Great Falls and Lethbridge.

Bukacek might be the better known candidate in the Republican race, having been at the forefront of the anti-abortion movement in Montana for years. A doctor, Bukacek has more recently received national attention for suggesting that COVID-19 deaths have been inflated by the Centers for Disease Control when preexisting conditions were the cause. She became a cause célèbre in national news for spreading COVID misinformation.

In Montana Republican circles, where the politics of COVID and abortion are highly charged and at the forefront of political messaging, Bukacek fits. She also wouldn’t be the first candidate for PSC to be an outspoken opponent of abortion. The PSC is a five-member quasi-judicial commission that regulates monopoly utilities, and other service providers like garbage haulers, taxi services and pipelines.

“Concern about our future quality and standard of living motivated me to serve on the PSC,” Bukacek said Monday in an email. “I have proven passion for helping people optimize their quality of life."

Flathead County voters will have a big impact on the race. The county makes up 49% of the district population. It also punches above its weight in elections with the second-most Republican voters among Montana counties. Yellowstone County has the most Republican voters but is also the most populated, while Flathead County ranks fourth for population.

"A Public Service Commissioner should give sane, fair, and balanced protection to Montana’s energy needs for its citizens' well-being. I will,” she said.

This is the first time Bukacek has run for public office.

A fourth Republican, Dean Crabb, of Marion, filed in the District 5 race late Monday.

Also Monday, a primary emerged in the Democratic race for District 5. John Repke, a retired finance executive joined the race. Repke lives in Whitefish, pushing the total number of Flathead County candidates in the race to four.

Repke said in a press release that he was running to bring “integrity, competency, and professionalism back to the PSC." He joins Kevin Hamm of Helena in the Democratic primary ballot.

Hamm, an internet service provider, announced his candidacy last summer. He’s the chief operating officer at Treasure State Internet and Telegraph. He’s very outspoken about the need to reset the way the Public Service Commission brings the needs of consumers and utilities into balance.

There are no Democratic candidates in District 1, where Republican Randy Pinocci is seeking a second, and final, term. That means the June 7 primary, a three-way Republican affair between Pinocci, Arlo Christianson, of Great Falls, and K. Webb Galbreath, of Browning, will decide the election.

Christianson didn’t answer his phone Monday. His voicemail wasn’t taking messages.

Angered by the reporting of a PSC email scandal in which he was involved, Pinocci refused to participate in this story.

Galbreath, a member of the Blackfeet Tribe, and past Republican legislative candidate, said he decided to run for the PSC because the commission needs new leadership. Rising energy prices are hurting his neighbors, including ranchers.

“I’m a firm believer in reliable, responsible energy. And what I mean by reliable is we don’t need to have a thing that went on in Texas happen here in Montana,” Galbreath said, referring to the fatal Texas power outage resulting from freezing temperatures in early 2021. “I think Montana needs to explore other options of energy. We have great wind here. That could be an option. Hydro can be an option. And I think solar is a great way. But you know, something that's never discussed is nuclear energy. And I think that has to be on the table.”

Galbreath is also a former Marine sergeant, who served his country for a decade. He was a police officer for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. He is currently operations manager for the Blackfeet Tribe.

One person who is a big proponent for nuclear power in Montana is Skees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.