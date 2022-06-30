Public Service Commission wants to clamp down on public participation

The public may find it harder to participate in proceedings affecting utility bills, as Montana’s Public Service Commission pursues new rules to limit citizen involvement.

For more than a year, commissioners have talked about, as President Jim Brown has previously put it, “tightening up participation” in cases before the commission. Particularly, Brown and Commissioner Jennifer Fielder haven’t been comfortable with how easy it’s been for the public to get involved.

This week, commissioners put the public on notice that there will be about a month to comment on changing the rules for intervention, Aug. 8 being the deadline. The explanation offered for limiting intervention was to get rid of parties with redundant positions, or parties the commission concludes it doesn’t have time for because of deadlines.

“The purpose of the new rule is not to keep parties out necessarily, but to allow the commission to most effectively and efficiently manage its proceedings commensurate with the requirements of due process and law.” Brown said.

Although PSC staff suggested the new rule would rarely be used, Fielder has previously indicated the problem is much larger, saying there's been "so much abuse of parties coming in and clogging up the wheels of justice with a number of people that really don't have standing making a long stretch that they do have standing."

There are negatives to limiting participation in cases, say people who are frequently involved.

“The more, the merrier is the case here,” said Chuck MacGraw, of the Natural Resources Defense Council. Complicated cases concerning how much Montana customers are billed for electricity or natural gas, or who’s responsible when a power plant fails, or how much long-term debt customers shoulder for utility projects, cost a lot of money to be involved in. When multiple parties are involved in a case, those cost are spread out as each intervenor takes up a specific argument.

“The point is, intervention costs a lot of money, because you have to hire lawyers and, if you want your participation to be meaningful, you have to hire experts,” MacGraw said. Expert witnesses like economists, or professionals familiar with utility regulation, are a normal part of proceedings. Washington state, recognizing the importance of intervenors in utility cases, recently agreed to pick up some of the costs those intervenors face.

There is another issue, MacGraw said, that underscores the need for intervening parties. There is a long battle over whether the staff of the PSC should have the ability to request data from the utilities who bring cases. There is no question about whether intervenors can request information.

Michael Uda, who represents several renewable energy companies before the PSC, said the thing to remember about the cost of cases before the commission is that the utilities are billing their customers for those proceedings, setting up a house money scenario that intervenors don’t have. There have been cases involving, for example, rates and contracts for the solar energy projects, that Uda was glad to have another party intervene. The costs of the cases were simply too much to be shouldered by one party. Several PSC decisions disadvantaging renewable energy developers have been later overturned by state courts, and the Montana Supreme Court. That’s expensive, Uda said.

“I would say that this is a cost-plus ratemaking system. The utility's costs are covered no matter what sort of crazy thing they do. And, the commission’s costs are covered, too,” Uda said.

