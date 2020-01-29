Public turns out to search for missing Great Falls woman

GREAT FALLS — Nearly 170 volunteers turned up Wednesday morning to search for a Great Falls woman who has been missing since walking away from a house after an argument with her boyfriend Sunday night.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said this is the first time he's asked for the public's help in a search.

Amy Harding-Permann, 34, an operating room nurse, was reported missing at 8:20 p.m. Sunday by her boyfriend, who said they argued, she assaulted him and then she walked away from the residence south of Great Falls. She was reportedly wearing yoga pants and a camouflage pullover and was walking toward the Missouri River.

Authorities searched Sunday night and Monday using helicopters, drones and search dogs to cover the area where she was last seen. Officials asked for the public's help on Tuesday.

Volunteers who gathered Wednesday were asked to avoid taking photos or videos while searching, not to touch anything that might be evidence, to keep confidential anything they see or hear and to stay safe.

"At the end of the day, we want not only to find (Harding-Permann), but if there's a criminal intent involved in this case, we want to get justice," Slaughter told the volunteers gathered at Faith Lutheran Church.