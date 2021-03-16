Pursuit that began in Wyoming ended in Montana after vehicle was spike-stripped

A person suspected in multiple crimes including car theft, mail theft and unauthorized use of credit cards was arrested Tuesday sometime after their vehicle was disabled by spike strips while driving from Wyoming across the Montana state line.
The pursuit began Tuesday morning after Park County Undersheriff Andy Varian attempted a traffic stop at about 9:15 a.m. near mile marker one on Wyoming Highway 291, also known as the Southfork Highway, according to a press release from the Park County Sheriff's Office.
The vehicle instead continued toward Cody. As the suspect vehicle continued through the city, the sheriff's office reports that speeds ranged between 45 mph and 50 mph and that two traffic lights were ignored and the suspect vehicle "failed to maintain a legal lane of travel." Eventually the suspect vehicle reached the Powell Highway.
Law enforcement continued pursuing the suspect from Highway 14A to Lane 11 and then onto Highway 294 before going north onto Highway 120. Spike strips were used three separate times but the suspect vehicle was able to avoid them each time, according to the sheriff's office.
Multiple law enforcement agencies joined as the pursuit continued, and the sheriff's office press release credits Park County communication officers with both coordinating and sharing information on the developing situation with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Powell Police Department, Carbon County Sheriff's Office in Montana and the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Park County Sheriff's Office, after the pursuit crossed state lines the Carbon County Sheriff's Office in Montana was able to disable the suspect vehicle with spike strips, after which the driver turned off the highway and towards a residence before crashing through a fence and into a pine tree, which prevented the vehicle from hitting the house.
"The suspect initially refused to leave the vehicle, but after lengthy negotiation was eventually safely taken into custody," the sheriff's office wrote in its press release.
The press release goes on to quote Park County Sheriff Scott Steward saying "the interagency collaboration was the key in this successful outcome."
The sheriff continued, saying "Not only by the many patrol units that performed above standard, but by the expertise of the Communications Staff for all of these agencies that were able to bring necessary resources together so quickly."
Citing the active nature of the investigation, the sheriff's office said it would not be releasing additional details about the suspect or the crimes for which they may be under investigation.