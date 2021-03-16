Pursuit that began in Wyoming ended in Montana after vehicle was spike-stripped

According to the Park County Sheriff's Office, after the pursuit crossed state lines the Carbon County Sheriff's Office in Montana was able to disable the suspect vehicle with spike strips, after which the driver turned off the highway and towards a residence before crashing through a fence and into a pine tree, which prevented the vehicle from hitting the house.

"The suspect initially refused to leave the vehicle, but after lengthy negotiation was eventually safely taken into custody," the sheriff's office wrote in its press release.

The press release goes on to quote Park County Sheriff Scott Steward saying "the interagency collaboration was the key in this successful outcome."

The sheriff continued, saying "Not only by the many patrol units that performed above standard, but by the expertise of the Communications Staff for all of these agencies that were able to bring necessary resources together so quickly."

Citing the active nature of the investigation, the sheriff's office said it would not be releasing additional details about the suspect or the crimes for which they may be under investigation.

