Push is on for states to ban organ transplant discrimination

But the report, which scoured research papers and medical reports, found that none of these concerns is universally true. Rather, disabled patients can benefit as much as any other patient, according to the NCD, an independent federal agency.

“If a determination is made to not include a person on the list only because that individual has a disability, that’s blatant discrimination,” said Gallegos.

Many intellectually disabled patients and their families see this firsthand. When Joe Eitl was born in 1983 with a congenital heart defect, his mother, Peg, was told that Joe would never be a candidate for a new heart because of his Down syndrome. So, when his heart failed in 2019, eight hospitals refused to even consider a transplant for Joe, who lives with his mother in Philadelphia.

Peg Eitl conceded that Joe’s case was difficult, given he’d had prior reconstructive heart surgery that would complicate a transplant. She pleaded with transplant centers for more than a year and even considered suing them. Last October, Vanderbilt University agreed to perform the procedure. Joe came home Feb. 10 and is recovering.

“I think my greatest frustration was the value placed on someone with special needs,” Peg Eitl said. “It pains me that they’re discounted as being less than and not as worthy.”