Railroad contract talks head for mediation after impasse

Since 2017, the major freight railroads have collectively cut more than 20% of their staff as the industry adopted a new operating model called Precision Scheduled Railroading. It calls for running fewer, longer trains with a mix of freight to reduce the number of crews and locomotives needed to deliver millions of tons of goods nationwide.

Unions have said the widespread cuts have spread employees thin, raising concerns about whether defects that could cause derailments will be missed during inspections or allowed to linger in the rail network because routine maintenance has been delayed.

Railroads have defended their safety records and say they can manage with fewer employees because they have reduced the number of trips they run. They also say they have cut down on the number of locomotives and railcars needing maintenance by significantly increasing the length of trains.

The contract talks that began in the fall of 2019 include the contentious issue of whether the railroads should be able to cut crews from two people down to one in some circumstances. Unions have long opposed that change because of safety concerns and the desire to protect union jobs.