Railroad crossing safety addressed in Tester bills

“We just last week got final approval for safety dollars to put in light and arms and we just got a final easement to put a culvert in where the bridge is. That crossing right now is closed until we get the safety work done,” Oelkers said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All told, the cost is about $250,000. The money comes from the Federal Railroad Administration by way of Montana’s transportation department. The culvert was the unexpected linchpin to making the improvements possible.

Railroad crossing arms are only allowed at roads wide enough for two cars to pass as they approach the crossing, said MacDonald. A narrow canal bridge located a few yards from where Road 1013 crosses the tracks, made the crossing ineligible. But the canal crossing will be widened when the culvert replaces the bridge.

“It's fairly easy, but you have to go through all the steps,” Oelkers said. “Montana has a lot of crossings that are both private and public across the rail line. They have to evaluate each one. They can’t do them all.”

The county then becomes liable for replacing the arms whenever the public knocks them off.