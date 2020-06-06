Rain, snow forecast for parts of southern Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rain showers, thunderstorms and some snowfall are forecast for the rest of the weekend in parts of southern Montana, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.

A low pressure system will move north over southern Montana, producing rain showers and thunderstorms with winds that could reach up to 60 mph, according to meteorologist Dan Borsum. Severe storms could form in southeastern Montana, particularly in Carter and Fallon counties, as well as at the North Dakota and South Dakota borders. The possibility of a tornado forming in the area is low.

A severe thunderstorm watch is expected to expire at midnight for the area.

Farther west in south-central Montana, temperatures have been cooler, near the mid-60s, and rain is expected to continue tonight and into tomorrow. So far, Billings has seen about a quarter of an inch of rain so far, with about half of an inch expected going into Sunday.

Sunday’s high in Billings will be about 73 degrees, while Monday will be 65 and Tuesday will be 70.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect mainly for elevations above 7,000 feet. The Beartooth Pass could also see some snow, so travelers should be careful. High elevations could see up to 6 inches, Borsum said. The advisory is set to expire Monday.

Areas of Carbon County were under a flood warning Saturday evening, including the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River at Belfry and Edgar. Warm temperatures will continue to melt high mountain snowpack, but the cooler temperatures over the next few days should allow river levels to drop starting Monday. Flash flooding won’t likely occur from the rainfall over the weekend, Borsum said.

