Ranch sales boom as COVID migrants seek refuge

Reasons

Inflated prices aren’t isolated to Montana ranch properties. According to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, the median price of a home in August was $584,000 in the college town, up by more than $100,000 from a year earlier. Shouse said when he started in real estate in 1987, homes in the town’s university district were selling for $65,000. The same places now are valued at more than $1 million.

“It’s definitely a sellers’ market,” he said.

Andy Rahn of Montana Land Source, a website tracking land listings and sales in the state, said he’s not seeing sales higher than last year yet, but that could change as volume has increased in the last two months. He also noted there are fewer properties on the market this year, which surprised him. He speculated that may be due to the fact that sellers are worried they won’t be able to find another home or may be rethinking leaving their Montana refuge when there’s a pandemic.