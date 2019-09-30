Nine miles east of Hysham a semi hauling a trailer filled with roping steers caught fire Monday morning.
The fire began on an axle of the trailer and burned with enough heat to melt part of the trailer. But, the driver was able to safely get all 103 head of cattle out, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
With cattle all over I-94, local ranchers and ranch hands responded, some of them on horseback, along with the Treasure County Sheriff’s Office and the Hysham Volunteer Fire Department.
Calling it a "great response from locals," MHP Trooper Richard Drake guessed there were between four and six people on horses along with another 10 who stopped to lend a hand in addition to responders on scene.
The cattle were herded between the guardrail and a fence line before someone volunteered a corral pen up the road to hold the steers, Drake said, adding the Treasure County Sheriff's Office helped coordinate. A fence was cut and the cattle were moved into a nearby pasture.
The incident was reported to MHP shortly before 8 a.m. At about 8:47 a.m. the Montana Department of Transportation issued a road report warning drivers of the situation and advising them to slow down and be prepared to stop while going through the area. At about 10:38 a.m. a second MDT road report declared the scene cleared.
The cattle had been loaded in Billings and were about 85 miles from their starting point when the semi pulled over. A passerby who saw the fire was able to catch the attention of the semi driver and get them to stop. The passerby then brought out a fire extinguisher and started using it on the vehicle, Drake said.
“It destroyed the front right axle on the trailer and melted part of the trailer above it,” Drake said. “Due to the intense heat it melted about halfway up the side of the trailer.”
The trooper credited the sheriff’s office and “the good folks of Treasure County” for their help in the situation.
The sheriff was not immediately available to comment.