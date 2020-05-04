Rangers' videos share Yellowstone's wonders during crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOZEMAN — In the middle of the 17th minute of the Facebook Live video, Mark Miller reached for his guitar.

The park ranger, fully clad in green and gray, had been laying out the history of Yellowstone National Park, which he was standing in. He had talked about the Native American tribes that called the park home, the Lewis and Clark expedition and John Colter, the first European to explore what would become the world's first national park.

Miller had talked about how some didn't believe Colter's stories of the future Yellowstone and how the mountain man was ridiculed. And Miller had asked the audience — stuck at home all over the world — to contemplate why people explore new places.

Now it was time for a song.

"Once there was a mountain man with strange stories to tell ...," Miller sang, beginning a tune he wrote called the "Mountain Man Tribute Song."

It's meant to honor the likes of Colter and Jim Bridger and the tribes who called the area home first, crediting them with recognizing the value of Yellowstone.

Two-and-a-half joyful minutes later, he put the guitar down and picked up his history lecture somewhere in the 1860s.