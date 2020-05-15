Rapid City Super 8 hotel closed for COVID-19 exposure

Rapid City Super 8

The Super 8 Rushmore Road hotel, located at 2520 Tower Road in Rapid City, was closed Friday and a sign posted on the door says the hotel will be closed for several days due to COVID-19 exposure.

The Super 8 Rushmore Road hotel at 2520 Tower Road in Rapid City, South Dakota, closed Friday due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

A sign on the lobby door states, "Due to covid-19 exposure. The hotel will be closed for several days."

Below the sign, there is a phone number but several calls Friday to that number were not answered.

The Super 8 Rushmore Road is a franchise of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The Journal contacted Wyndham. Representatives from the company said that additional information from the hotel chain would be forthcoming.

The Journal also contacted the South Dakota Department of Health for confirmation. The department didn't immediately return the call.

Concerned about COVID-19?

