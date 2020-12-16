Ready to vote for a COVID-19 relief bill, Montana lawmakers have seen few details

CARES Act provisions have been expiring since July, when the $600 a week unemployment subsidy ended. In August, the Paycheck Protection Program expired. PPP delivered $1.8 billion in aid to Montana businesses, mostly in the form of grants plus some minimal-interest loans.

But the pace of Montana’s economic recovery started to slow in October and November as COVID-19 cases and deaths surged. Business restrictions were subsequently reimposed.

The Montana Association of Bankers said Dec. 1 that 42% of its executives surveyed thought that roughly 20% of their business customers would fail without additional federal subsidies.

The end of year will see additional CARES Act benefits expire. Extra weeks of eligibility for unemployment will end, as will student loan deferments and deferred rent. Delayed payment on federally-backed home loans will expire in the spring.

“For months, I’ve been pushing leadership on both sides of the aisle to come together and negotiate an economic relief package, so I’m encouraged that they are listening to Montana commonsense,” Tester said. “Montana families can’t wait another minute for this critical relief, and I’m going to keep pushing until we have a package that supports our workers and small businesses so we can get our economy back up and running as soon as possible.”