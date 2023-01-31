Recession still likely even as inflation slows, Montana economists say

All the signs indicate inflation is easing, but Montana is still likely headed for a recession in 2023, economist Patrick Barkey says.

Barkey, director of the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research, told a Billings audience Tuesday that the recession is inevitable, although indicators suggest a quick recovery.

“There's something called the Fed recession in our future. It's been engineered, it's there, it's something the Fed is trying to do, or might do,” Barkey said. “But it's going to happen because of what it’s trying to do, the deflation. The impacts are going to be strongest on interest rates, simply housing and capital investment projects. I laughingly call it a “rich-session,” because we've already seen it's had a bigger impact on higher than lower income.”

Barkey was speaking during the BBER Economic Outlook Seminar, an annual multi-city presentation of economic expectations for the coming year.

If a recession doesn’t land this year, the impacts are probably the same within the economy, Barkey said. Bond and stock markets will likely struggle, and workers will likely fair a little better in a job market that has remained tight.

Home prices have increased 52% statewide since the start of 2020, sparking a crisis in affordability. Home sales will be weaker in 2023. Home sales have slowed as interest rates have climbed, Barkey said, but construction appears to be powering through. The expectation is that fixed investments, that is to say purchases of physical possessions like cars, buildings, land or machinery, will decline more than 4% this year, with big contractions in residential construction investments.

Income tax revenue grew better than 10% in 2021, and was still growing by double digits in the last month of 2022. Total wage income increased 10%, or $2.5 billion during the first two years of the pandemic. But inflation has eroded what is true wage growth for Montana. The state is still emerging from a challenging 2022, one that saw 8% inflation.

Already there are signs that inflation is softening. Gasoline prices are easing as crude oil prices slide back into the $80 per barrel range. But the cause of the lower prices is a decline in demand as global economic growth slows, Barkey said. Consumer spending is still growing, but the pace of that growth is slowing.

Barkey said he expects energy and farm commodities to decline in a first wave of easing inflation, followed by a second wave of prices falling as supply chain disruptions subside. The decrease in supply chain disruptions should lower the inflationary pressures on car prices. A third wave of reductions will come from labor markets cooling off.

The health sector continues to struggle with the consequences of COVID-19. Staffing shortages persist, though staffing is expected to improve through 2025, said economist Robert Sonora. But there is a concern that as health care services grow in Montana's west, where populations are increasing, rural health care services will continue declining.

Agriculture continues to face adverse weather conditions, making it difficult to forecast 2023, said George Haynes, economist at Montana State University. Rouhgly 71% of Montana grazing lands were in some degree of drought last year.

Conditions have improved over winter, but it’s too soon to tell if moisture accumulations will be enough. One trend easily forecasted is an increase in farm subsidies with two years of COVID-19 farm subsidies in the rearview mirror and a farm bill coming this congressional year.