Record 429 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana; 3,891 active cases statewide

Montana set a new record for most COVID-19 cases reported in a single day Thursday morning when 429 new cases were reported by the state's Joint Information Center.
The previous high of 348 cases was set on Wednesday.
The new cases bring the statewide active case total to 3,891. As of Thursday morning total of 727 people have been hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19.
The state also reported another death Thursday, bringing the statewide death total to 181 people.
The person who died was a male Sweet Grass County resident. Their death brings the county's COVID-19 death total to two.
The county health department announced his death on social media Wednesday but did not provide any additional information about the person beyond saying COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their death.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with this family as they are going through this difficult time," the health department said in a statement.
A total of 13,500 people in Montana are known to been infected with COVID-19. Of those people, 9,428 are considered recovered.
Another 5,551 tests were announced Thursday, bringing the statewide testing total to 348,709.
For perspective, on the first day of September Montana reported 93 COVID-19 cases for 1,945 active cases. At that point in time 105 Montanans had died because of COVID-19, the state had confirmed 7,509 cases, 4,459 recoveries and 140 active hospitalizations. At that point in time a total of 447 people had been hospitalized in the state because of COVID-19.
Information about cases reported by the Joint Information Center and updated on the state's case mapping and information website comes from data supplied by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Yellowstone County reported the most cases Thursday with 93. Eight other counties including Cascade, Flathead, Missoula, Richland, Gallatin, Glacier, Roosevelt and Lewis and Clark, reported double digit numbers of new cases Thursday.
A total of 178 people were reported to be hospitalized statewide Thursday in Montana, a day after Governor Steve Bullock and others, including the state's chief epidemiologist, expressed concerns about growing case numbers in the state and hospital capacity.
Also expressing concerns about Montana's COVID-19 situation on Wednesday was Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Birx gave multiple interviews Thursday to TV stations in Montana.
"If you have been together and had your mask off, please go and get tested. We have to stop the spread of this virus in Montana. It is increasing, it's going into the tribal nations," she said.
In an interview with KTVQ, Birx offered slightly different advice on gatherings, saying "You need to wear a mask, and you have to understand that the people you invite over for dinner may have the virus. You cannot have these social gatherings right now, or go into crowded areas without having a mask on or physically distancing."
Birx was also asked by NBC Montana specifically about Yellowstone County and why it has higher case numbers.
"Yellowstone was the first county to have evidence of community spread throughout the summer. It's continued unrelenting," she said. "That tells me you're not stopping the spread where the community spread is happening."
Jim Murphy, the state epidemiologist, said Wednesday that Billings in particular was an area of concern. Billings has two of the largest hospitals in the state — Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare.
Before this week the county's all-time high in active hospitalizations was 84 people on Sept. 7. Wednesday the county hospitals were tasked with providing inpatient care for 90 people infected with COVID-19.
It's not just Billings hospitals that are seeing a surge.
Dr. Greg Holzman, state medical officer, said Wednesday that the Benefis Health System Hospital in Great Falls was at 115% capacity, with 37 people in the hospital diagnosed with COVID-19, seven of them in intensive care.
The status of Yellowstone County's hospitals is particularly important because they serve a region with a population of 650,000 people, county health officer John Felton has previously said. Wednesday 52% of people hospitalized in Yellowstone County because of COVID-19 were not county residents.
Case numbers across the region have been growing in recent weeks and in some instances that has strained healthcare systems.
Inforum reported on Tuesday that in the state of North Dakota there were just 22 intensive care beds available.
The Rapid City Journal on Wednesday flatly stated that September was a bad month in South Dakota for COVID-19. The state reported 61 deaths, or 15 fewer than Montana reported over the month of September, according to the newspaper.
The Sioux Falls Argus Leader, another South Dakota newspaper, reported Thursday that the state recorded 13 deaths and 747 new infections, both daily records.
The surging case numbers in the region come as flu season approaches, and along with it the accompanying health risks and health care burdens. Experts, including Birx, have noted that colder temperatures driving people indoors could lead to increased spread of COVID-19, which is thought to be more easily transmitted in enclosed environments.
At a press conference last week, Holzman, the state's chief medical officer, joined Bullock and other state officials in urging Montanans to do what they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"While we all have COVID-19 fatigue, we need to work together. Like any sports teams there will be ups and downs along the way. But unless we work together, the chance of meeting our goals and preventing untimely suffering and death goes down significantly," he said at the time.
The state has been breaking daily case reporting records with regularity going back to Sept. 16 when the state reported 220 cases, breaking the single day reporting record of 208 cases set on July 24.
Yellowstone County's 93 new cases bring the county's active case total to 944.
Flathead County's 66 cases puts its active case total to 585.
Cascade County's 67 cases puts its active case total to 357.
Roosevelt County's 14 cases puts its active case total to 312.
Missoula County's 32 cases puts its active case total to 308.
Glacier County's 15 cases puts its active case total to 239.
Gallatin County's 16 cases puts its active case total to 162.
Lewis and Clark County's 11 cases puts its active case total to 124.
Richland County's 20 cases puts its active case total to 34.
Other counties reporting cases Thursday include:
- Big Horn County with nine (131 active)
- Hill with nine (52 active)
- Toole with nine (46 active)
- Beaverhead with eight (34 active)
- Rosebud with six (92 active)
- Carbon with five (13 active)
- Stillwater with five (35 active)
- Blaine with four (19 active)
- Meagher with four (five active)
- Pondera with four (37 active)
- Ravalli with four (25 active)
- Valley with four (35 active)
- Lincoln with three (25 active)
- Park with three (20 active)
- Powder River with three (13 active)
- Sheridan with three (seven active)
- Teton with three (eight active)
- Custer with two (nine active)
- Fergus with two (seven active)
- Madison with two (10 active)
- Choteau with one (11 active)
- Deer Lodge with one (five active)
- Jefferson with one (33 active)
