Record 429 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana; 3,891 active cases statewide

"If you have been together and had your mask off, please go and get tested. We have to stop the spread of this virus in Montana. It is increasing, it's going into the tribal nations," she said.

In an interview with KTVQ, Birx offered slightly different advice on gatherings, saying "You need to wear a mask, and you have to understand that the people you invite over for dinner may have the virus. You cannot have these social gatherings right now, or go into crowded areas without having a mask on or physically distancing."

Birx was also asked by NBC Montana specifically about Yellowstone County and why it has higher case numbers.

"Yellowstone was the first county to have evidence of community spread throughout the summer. It's continued unrelenting," she said. "That tells me you're not stopping the spread where the community spread is happening."

Jim Murphy, the state epidemiologist, said Wednesday that Billings in particular was an area of concern. Billings has two of the largest hospitals in the state — Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare.