Record number of women sworn in to lead Northern Cheyenne tribe

LAME DEER — The sound of applause mixed with car horns as the Northern Cheyenne welcomed their new tribal leadership Tuesday.
Donna Fisher, the newly elected tribal president, joined five other women on the lawn of the Littlewolf Capitol Building to take her place within the tribal administration while well over 100 people attended the ceremony, either spread out in front of the stage or in the parking lot.
“All the answers to our challenges are right here among us. Now the work begins,” said Fisher, who previously served as representative for Ashland District on the tribal council.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has compounded the challenges for the Northern Cheyenne. In the late summer and into autumn, the virus has taken a devastating toll on the tribe, prompting assistance from the National Guard, the state’s Disaster and Emergency Services Division and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
During that same time, local organizations like the tribe’s Board of Health, Northern Cheyenne Housing Authority and volunteer groups like the Northern Cheyenne People’s Camp also mobilized into a network of support. Since the start of the pandemic, 763 tribal members on the reservation have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data provided by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.
“I’d like to acknowledge those who are traveling the Milky Way and those who have survived…Our tribe has suffered so much in a short time, and we need to work together to educate our people, provide outreach and protect our most sacred resource: our elders,” Fisher said.
Winfield Russell, who was serving as vice president of the Northern Cheyenne, died due to COVID-19 at the end of October. Incoming council members honored the 71-year-old Marine veteran and adamant supporter of Northern Cheyenne language, dance and culture by presenting his widow with quilts following the inauguration.
Normally held indoors, the ceremony was preceded by a parade along Cheyenne Avenue with a string of pickups and flatbeds carrying the incoming council members and their friends and family. A group of tribal members on horseback led the parade.
Also recognized during the ceremony were J. David Roundstone for his reelection as tribal trial judge, and Serena Brady Wetherelt for assuming the role of the tribe’s vice president. The newest tribal council members sworn in were Silver Little Eagle, Gwen Talawyma, Norma Gourneau and Melissa Rae Fisher.
Debra Waters Charette, who won reelection to serve as the representative for Muddy District, was in isolation after being exposed to a family member who tested positive for COVID-19.
The landmark inauguration was the first time in the history of Northern Cheyenne tribal government to see women sworn in to the president and vice president positions, along with every open tribal council seat.
“The voters have said that they want these women here, and they want change. They want these woman at the table and making decisions for our tribe,” Fisher told The Gazette after the ceremony.
Fisher, who also worked for several years as a real estate specialist for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, said a priority will be ensuring internet access for tribal members. Everybody on the reservation, she said, should be able to have the option to work or go to school from home.
Almost every person in attendance Tuesday wore a mask, which newly elected tribal council member Norma Gourneau told The Gazette was an indication of solidarity.
“You don’t see this many masks anywhere else it seems. And that’s a great thing,” said Gourneau, who retired from working for the BIA as a superintendent for the Northern Cheyenne and the Wind River agencies.
In the same way that the tribe has reduced its rate of COVID-19 infections from the record highs in September, Gourneau said problems beyond the pandemic, like law enforcement and treatment for addiction, will be best addressed from within.
“We’ve had the help of outside agencies, but there are many ways that we can help ourselves and determine our own way,” she said.
