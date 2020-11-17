Record number of women sworn in to lead Northern Cheyenne tribe

“The voters have said that they want these women here, and they want change. They want these woman at the table and making decisions for our tribe,” Fisher told The Gazette after the ceremony.

Fisher, who also worked for several years as a real estate specialist for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, said a priority will be ensuring internet access for tribal members. Everybody on the reservation, she said, should be able to have the option to work or go to school from home.

Almost every person in attendance Tuesday wore a mask, which newly elected tribal council member Norma Gourneau told The Gazette was an indication of solidarity.

“You don’t see this many masks anywhere else it seems. And that’s a great thing,” said Gourneau, who retired from working for the BIA as a superintendent for the Northern Cheyenne and the Wind River agencies.

In the same way that the tribe has reduced its rate of COVID-19 infections from the record highs in September, Gourneau said problems beyond the pandemic, like law enforcement and treatment for addiction, will be best addressed from within.

“We’ve had the help of outside agencies, but there are many ways that we can help ourselves and determine our own way,” she said.

