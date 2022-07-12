Recount confirms Bukacek won in Utility Commission primary

Recounts in three counties have confirmed Ann Bukacek’s win in the Republican primary to represent Helena and the greater Flathead region on the Montana Public Service Commission.

The results of the election changed by only a couple of votes as Flathead, Lewis and Clark, and Teton counties did hand recounts of ballots in the June 7 Republican primary election for Public Service Commission District 5.

Montana Secretary of State Christie Jacobsen ordered the recount July 5, following the state canvass of the primary election. The recount was requested by candidate Derek Skees, a current legislator from Flathead County. Skees trailed Bukacek by 87 votes in the four-way primary. Because Skees trailed by less than a quarter of a percent of the total votes cast, he wasn’t charged for the recount.

In Lewis and Clark County, where the recount of 9,240 ballots took more than a business day, the results didn’t change.

“In the interest of transparency and full disclosure, this outcome demonstrates our voting process works,” Jim McCormick, Lewis and Clark County commissioner, said in a press release.

The recount, held at Helena Civic Center, was conducted July 7 with candidates invited to witness or send someone in their stead. Witnesses gave the recount committee credit for not only getting the count right, but video recording the process.

Connor Fitzpatrick, Elections Division supervisor, said the county intends to post the video online

Flathead County election officials said their results changed by only a couple votes. The Flathead County Elections office is relocating this week. Detailed information about the recount won’t be available until Friday at the earliest

Teton County officials said July 7 that third-place finisher Joe Dooling gained a vote in its recount.

The fourth county in PSC District 5, Lake County, will not conduct its recount until July 18. It is improbable that Lake County's primary election results would change enough in the recount to alter the outcome of the race.

The PSC regulates monopolies, more specifically the state’s largest utilities NorthWestern Energy and MDU. In that capacity, the PSC affects the household budgets of more than 400,000 Montana utility customers. Those customers are legally recognized as “captive,” meaning they lack the free-market choice of shopping around for a better deal.

The commission is charged with assuring captive customers have reasonably priced, reliable electric and natural gas service, while assuring utilities receive a fixed rate of return.

Bukacek, who will face Democrat John Repke in the general election, was a bit of a surprise winner in a four-way Republican primary. The Flathead physician had never run for office previously. She faced Skees, a twice-elected state legislator from Kalispell who has previous experience as a PSC and statewide candidate. Joe Dooling, of Helena, a candidate for U.S. House in 2020 was also on the ballot, finishing third. Dean Crabb, another Kalispell resident and newcomer, finished fourth.